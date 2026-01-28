Here's How Sleeping With Lights On Is Bad For Your Health

Good quality sleep is essential for overall health and well-being for several reasons. During sleep, your body undergoes critical processes that aid in physical and mental recovery. Inadequate sleep evidently causes poor mood and irritability. Chronic sleep deprivation can lead to a host of health issues, including obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mental health disorders like anxiety and depression. Several factors can affect the quality and quantity of sleep. Your sleep environment, including bedroom lighting, is one of the significant factors that can interfere with sleep quality.

While some individuals sleep in a completely dark room, others prefer to keep the light on. However, not many know that these simple habits can affect sleep quality and your health in many ways. Exposure to artificial lights, especially blue light after dark, can have a significant negative impact on sleep quality.

Harmful effects of sleeping with lights on

Sleeping with lights on is generally considered bad for your health as it disrupts your body's natural sleep-wake cycle (circadian rhythm), leading to fragmented sleep and increased fatigue during the day. The type and intensity of light in your bedroom significantly impact sleep quality by influencing the production of the sleep hormone, melatonin, making it harder to fall asleep.

Studies have shown that prolonged exposure to light at night can increase the risk of health problems, including obesity, sleep disorders, and some types of cancer, likely due to disrupted circadian rhythms and hormonal imbalance.

For a healthy sleep environment, the recommended lights would include:

Warm yellow or amber lights are less disruptive to melatonin production.

Low-intensity, adjustable bedside lamps that can provide necessary light without overwhelming brightness.

Sleep-specific night lights are more conducive to sleep.

Tips to ensure a good night's sleep:

1. Establish a sleep schedule

Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends.

2. Create a relaxing bedtime routine

Engage in calming activities before bed, such as reading, listening to soothing music, or practising relaxation exercises.

3. Optimise your sleep environment

Ensure your bedroom is cool, dark, and quiet. Consider blackout curtains to block out light and use earplugs or a white noise machine to minimise noise.

4. Limit screen time before bed

Aim to turn off screens at least 30 minutes to an hour before sleep. Use night mode settings on devices if necessary.

5. Mind your diet

Avoid caffeine, nicotine, and heavy meals in the hours leading up to bedtime.

6. Consider night lights

If you need some light for safety reasons, opt for soft, warm-toned lights rather than bright white or blue lights.

The importance of a good night's sleep cannot be understated. Making simple changes can significantly improve your sleep quality and, subsequently, your overall health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.