Nutritionist Explains Why You May Feel Constant Fatigue And Exhaustion Even After 7-8 Hours Of Sleep

Still tired even after 7-8 hours of sleep? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra explains that although many people think constant fatigue is only due to poor sleep or a busy schedule, that isn't always the case. Despite the standard recommendation of 7–8 hours of sleep, feeling exhausted depends on sleep quality as well as several metabolic factors. Clarifying what actually goes on behind the scenes, the expert reveals that in many cases, low levels of certain nutrients can leave you feeling exhausted even after a full night's rest.

Batra suggests that your body needs specific nutrients to support energy production, oxygen transport, muscle recovery and good-quality sleep. When these nutrients are low, an individual may wake up feeling tired, sluggish, or mentally foggy. According to the nutritionist, here are four important nutrients that you need to pay attention to:

Vitamin B12

The nutritionist reveals that vitamin B12 plays a key role in energy metabolism and nervous system function. She shares that a lack of this nutrient can lead to fatigue, brain fog, weakness, and low stamina.

Good sources of vitamin B12: Eggs, milk, curd, paneer, chicken and fish.

Iron

She mentions that iron helps carry oxygen throughout the body. Hence, a lack of iron, commonly known as anaemia, means the body struggles to deliver oxygen efficiently to tissues. According to Batra, this can cause constant tiredness, dizziness and reduced energy levels.

Good sources of iron: Spinach, lentils, chickpeas and garden cress seeds.

Magnesium

The expert notes that magnesium supports muscle relaxation, stress regulation and sleep quality. Thus, in the absence of the optimal amount of magnesium in the body, it may poorly regulate the "stress hormone" cortisol, further leading to muscle cramps, poor sleep and fatigue.

Good sources of magnesium: Pumpkin seeds, almonds, bananas and green leafy vegetables.

Vitamin D

Lovneet Batra shares that vitamin D plays an important role in boosting energy levels, muscle health, and immunity. Hence, a deficiency of this nutrient in the body, which has become quite common these days, can lead to persistent fatigue, body aches and low mood.

Good sources of vitamin D: Proper sunlight exposure, as well as other dietary options such as egg yolks, fatty fish and mushrooms.

Besides adding these nutrients to your diet, you should regularly check your vitamin B12, vitamin D, magnesium and iron levels with simple blood tests. Moreover, proper hydration immediately after waking up and maintaining good sleep hygiene are key to overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.