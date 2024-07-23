Viral Pic Of Indian Broom With 'Nutrition Facts' Label Leaves Internet Chuckling

From calories to fibre, the packaging has all nutritional value mentioned.

A viral picture showing an Indian broom, or 'jhaadu', with a "nutrition facts" label on it has left social media users amused. The image, shared on Reddit by user Live-Bird8999, shows the packet of the broom with details about calories, fat content and other "nutritional" information, which are usually found on food packaging. It also has ingredients listed, which include yellow stone ground corn, canola oil, salt and a trace of lime. This unusual pairing of cleaning tools with a detailed nutrition label has sparked a wave of laughter and comments.

From calories to fibre, the packaging has all nutritional value mentioned. The image was shared on Reddit's "indiameme" subreddit just a day back. "Ye jhadu me bhi 150 calorie hote hai bhai (A broom also has 150 calories) the caption of the post read.

Take a look below:

Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 1,800 upvotes and the numbers are still increasing. In the comments section, users humorously questioned if the brooms were meant to be eaten. While one user jokingly wrote, "Best diet for weight loss," another said, "It melts 150 calories in one blow."

"Wait did a random recycled plastic from America make it to some random broom manufacturer in India?" asked one user.

"Aab pata chala mummy kyu marti thi isse [Now I understand why mom used to hit with this]," joined another.

Also Read | Kuwait Couple Divorces Within 3 Minutes Of Getting Married Due To This Reason

"Me looking at that 1g of protein," wrote one user, referring to the amount of protein mentioned on the label.

"The more you read it, the funnier it gets," commented a Reddit user.

"Acha tou indian mothers ese bchO ka khyaal rakhti thi! Calories de kr (So, that's how Indian mothers took care of their children, by giving these calories to them)," wrote one user.