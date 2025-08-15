Hired Via CEO's Reference After Failed Interview, Man Faces Cold Shoulder At Work

A tech professional has sparked debate on Reddit after alleging that his colleagues ignore him because he secured his current role through a CEO connection despite failing the company's technical interview.

The employee, who had been job hunting for two years, admitted he was initially rejected because his expertise lay in Spring Boot and Angular, while the firm used a completely different tech stack. He said he was eventually hired after a personal reference contacted the CEO directly, who reportedly told the referrer, "I'll make him work here, don't worry."

Before joining officially, he underwent an internship to learn the company's tools and was deemed "ready" by his manager and trainer. However, his formal onboarding was delayed by over a month. Since starting, he claims he has not been assigned substantial work and spends most of his day browsing the internet.

The Reddit post also detailed feelings of social exclusion. According to him, colleagues avoid conversations and ignore his attempts to engage. One incident at a farewell event left a lasting impression, junior staff, including him, were asked to serve snacks to senior developers. When he offered refreshments to an assistant vice president, the executive allegedly remarked in Hindi, "Aapko aise kaam bhi karare" ("So they're making you do even these kinds of tasks"), which he interpreted as a veiled dig rather than casual banter.

He expressed concern that his hiring method and past rejections are widely known in the office, leading to both professional sidelining and personal isolation. Seeking advice, he asked Reddit how to improve his standing in a workplace where perceptions seem set against him.

Responses were mixed; some sympathised, advising him to focus on upskilling and building rapport, while others labelled him a "nepotism hire", suggesting that his colleagues' behaviour might stem from resentment over his unconventional path into the role.