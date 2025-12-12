Indian Techie Quits Rs 30 LPA Job To Follow Her Travel Dreams

An Indian woman working in the technology sector has announced a major life change after leaving her Rs 30 lakh-per-annum job to focus on travel and personal passion. In an Instagram post, she described the decision as the "biggest of her life," emphasising that her story is personal and not intended to encourage others to quit their jobs without careful thought.

She explained that she followed a conventional life path for years, completing her education, securing a stable job, getting married, and building a home, but realised that her true passion lay elsewhere.For years she balanced a demanding 9-5 routine with weekend travels and treks, trying to manage both responsibilities and personal fulfilment. Over time, however, she felt disconnected from her corporate role, describing it as repetitive and draining.

Despite societal pressures to stay in a secure job, she said burnout made her reassess her priorities. She chose to leave her job not for glamour or ease, but to give herself a chance at a life more aligned with what makes her feel alive. Her post resonated with many followers, sparking conversation about work-life balance and personal fulfillment in modern careers.Several users shared supportive messages in response to the woman's post about quitting her high-paying corporate job.

One commented, "Welcome to the club! I do miss working in corporate sometimes, but quitting was the best decision of my life. You're going to have an amazing journey ahead." Another encouraged her by writing, "Go on with your passion, the universe will show you the right path." A third user simply expressed admiration, saying, "Truly appreciate what you are doing."