"4M In Bank But On Anxiety Meds": Techie's Blind Post Sparks Work Life Balance Debate

A tech professional opened up about losing peace of mind amid everyday struggle. In a post on Blind, which is an anonymous professional community, the techie compared money and happiness and wrote that despite having $4 million in the bank, they've been struggling with anxiety and relying on medication to cope. Interestingly, they recalled their college days, when they were broke but genuinely happy, working as a server.

"4M in the bank but on anxiety meds," the techie wrote. "I'm set for life, but I've never been more stressed about money. Every dip in the market feels like watching years of my life disappear. I feel depressed when the market is down, and I just don't think it's normal."

"The crazy thing is when I was in college working as a server I was broke but happy but I can't imagine living that month to month life again. What's wrong with me? Or do you feel the same way?" Techie further wrote.

Social media reaction

Some social media users resonated with the techie's feelings, suggesting this anxiety is normal, especially with added responsibilities like family. Meanwhile, others have suggested taking a break from the high-pressure tech industry.

"The richest I ever felt was when my savings account hit $10k. I now have over $1mil net worth and stress more than ever. Human psychology is funny, we call them emotions because they are not logical," one user wrote.

"Nothing's wrong with you. This is 100% normal, especially if you have responsibilities (kids, aging parents, whatever) that you didn't have when you were younger. That said, you should probably consider reallocating your portfolio into something more conservative. And maybe GTFO of this toxic industry. Take care," another user said.

"Money multiplied your stress because you tied your worth to a number. Back in college, happiness came from living, not counting. What's wrong isn't your bank account, it's forgetting that wealth doesn't guarantee peace," a third user commented.