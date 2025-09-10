OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Reacts To Slim iPhone 17 Air: "Looks Very Cool"

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has reacted to Apple's latest launch of iPhone Air, which is the company's slimmest handset yet. The company says that the all-new iPhone Air is so "impossibly thin and light that it nearly disappears in your hand". It's the thinnest iPhone ever with a 5.6-millimetre-thick frame, weighing just 165 grammes

Praising the technology, Altman wrote on X that the "first new iPhone upgrade I have really wanted in a while! looks very cool".

first new iphone upgrade i have really wanted in awhile! looks very cool. — Sam Altman (@sama) September 9, 2025

Previously, fans and analysts often complained about a lack of innovation, but iPhone 17 Air has emerged as one of the biggest changes unveiled by the company in eight years.

Apple CEO Tim Cook began the launch event with a Steve Jobs quote: "For us, design goes beyond just how something looks or feels. Design is also how it works."

Besides being a thin phone, the device runs on the same A19 Pro processor as the iPhone 17 Pro. It is paired with Apple's N1 networking chip and C1X modem. The supports only eSIM and will be available in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold and Sky Blue colours.

However, there's one downside. The iPhone Air has only one camera, compared with two separate cameras on the base iPhone 17 and three on the Pro models. However, the front camera is good.

"The new front camera gives you flexible ways to frame your photos and videos - and so much more. Tap to expand the field of view and rotate from portrait to landscape without moving your iPhone. And when friends join the shot, the field of view expands so you get more friendsies in your selfies," the company said on its website.

As per reports, the Apple executives described the iPhone Air as offering "MacBook Pro levels of compute in an iPhone". The model also reminds of Jobs when he famously introduced the company's first MacBook Air 17 years ago.