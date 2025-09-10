Hilarious Memes Target Apple After New Generation Of iPhone Launched

Hilarious memes have flooded the social media platforms targeting Apple after the company on Tuesday (September 9) launched the iPhone 17 series at the "Awe Dropping Event" at its Cupertino, California, headquarters. At the event, four models of the iPhone 17 series were launched - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

"We are raising the bar again," Apple CEO Tim Cook told the crowd gathered in an auditorium named after the company's late co-founder Steve Jobs.

The latest launch has also triggered a meme fest on social media. Here are some of the hilarious reactions.

See social media's reaction

Apple after shaving 1 milligram of weight from the new phone and calling it iPhone 17 pic.twitter.com/SH8rYox8kZ — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) September 9, 2025

Iphone 17 is out



YouTubers in 2 days : #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/mnZYowVF10 — Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) September 9, 2025

Iphone 16 owners buying an Iphone 17 pic.twitter.com/8fwDJBslce — naiive (@naiivememe) September 9, 2025

Ye iphone 17 launch ke baad iphone 12 kitne ke hoga ji? #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/BpKs1D3xiD — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 9, 2025

On Tuesday, Apple unveiled the latest series, with iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max being the top models. They have also launched the regular iPhone 17 and all-new iPhone Air. The iPhone 17 comes in five colours and features a larger 6.3-inch screen. The device brings the ProMotion display with a 120-hertz refresh rate to a non-Pro iPhone for the first time.

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro returns to an aluminium build, with the biggest battery of any iPhone yet. "Introducing iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, designed from the inside out to be the most powerful iPhone models ever made. At the core of the new design is a heat-forged aluminium unibody enclosure that maximises performance, battery capacity and durability," the company said.

The iPhone 17 Pro will start at $1,099, with the Pro Max version offering up to 2 terabytes of storage for the first time. The Pro Max starts at $1,199, both with 256GB of storage.

The notable change this year is a dramatic redesign of the rear camera module, which now stretches all the way across the body, rather than only containing the lenses. It is powered by the A19 Pro chip and uses a vapour chamber with de-ionised water, making it the first liquid-cooled iPhone to sustain performance under heavy workloads.

The Pro also adds a ceramic shield back and longer battery life. It also has an upgraded camera system with a 48-megapixel sensor on all three rear lenses and an AI-powered "Center Stage" front camera.

iPhone Air

The iPhone 17 Air is Apple's thinnest model yet at 5.6 millimetres. It starts at $999 and will be available from September 19. The device runs on the same A19 Pro processor as the iPhone 17 Pro, paired with Apple's N1 networking chip and C1X modem. The model supports only eSIM. It will be available in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold and Sky Blue colours.