Samsung Takes A Dig At Apple After Unveiling Of iPhone 17 Series: "iCant Believe..."

Samsung has taken a dig at Apple after the latter unveiled a new generation of the iPhone, including a sleek model dubbed iPhone 17 Air, at the launch event, dubbed "Awe Dropping", on Tuesday (September 9). The company has also unveiled several other devices.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung Mobile US posted: "#iCant believe this is still relevant." The post quoted a tweet from 2022 that said, "Let us know it when it folds."

See the post here:

Buzz over iPhone 17 series, especially iPhone Air

The company has unveiled iPhone 17 Air, Apple's thinnest model yet at 5.6 millimetres, which means it is thinner than Samsung Electronics' S25 Edge at 5.8 mm. It starts at $999 (Rs 1,19,900 for the 256GB variant, Rs 1,39,900 for the 512GB model, and Rs 1,59,900 for the top1TB storage model. It will be available from September 19.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Are Here: Massive Camera Upgrades, and A19 Pro Chip

iPhone 17 Air runs on the same A19 Pro processor as the iPhone 17 Pro, which has been paired with Apple's N1 networking chip and C1X modem. The company has launched the model in four colours - Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold and Sky Blue. It supports only eSIM. According to the Apple executives, the iPhone Air would offer "MacBook Pro levels of compute in an iPhone".

Meanwhile, iPhone 17 starts at Rs 82,900, featuring a 6.3-inch display with 120Hz ProMotion, a 24MP front camera, and new colours like Lavender and Mist Blue. iPhone 17 Pro has an all-aluminium design, which starts at Rs 1,34,900, with a horizontal camera bar and A19 Pro chip. iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,49,900, supports 8K video recording, and has a larger battery.

Also Read | Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE Launched: Thinner Design and New Health Sensors

Other devices

The AirPods Pro 3 was also unveiled, featuring improved Active Noise Cancellation (2x better), live language translation, and IP57 water resistance, priced at $249.

The earbuds feature a compact design and include new foam eartips for enhanced fit and sound isolation. They also add heart-rate sensing during workouts via Apple's smallest heart-rate sensor, giving users fitness data without extra accessories. Battery life is rated at up to eight hours on a single charge with noise cancellation enabled. It has been priced at $249, with sales beginning on September 19.

Apple Watch Series 11 includes 5G connectivity, hypertension detection, and sleep score tracking. Meanwhile, Apple Watch SE 3 will have an always-on display and, S10 chip. It starts at $249. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 would have faster charging, satellite support, a larger screen, and a rugged design.