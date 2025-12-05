Lok Sabha Bill Seeks Employees' Right To Disconnect Calls Beyond Work Hours

A private member's bill, which seeks to allow employees not to entertain work-related calls and emails outside work hours, was introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members are allowed to introduce bills on subjects on which they think government should bring a law. Barring a few cases, most of the private member bills are withdrawn after government replies on the proposed law.

NCP MP Supriya Sule introduced the "Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025" which proposes to establish an employees' welfare authority to confer the right on every employee to disconnect from work-related telephone calls and emails beyond work hours and on holidays.

The bill proposes right to refuse to answer calls and emails outside work hours and for all matters connected therewith.

Another bill Menstrual Benefits Bill, 2024, moved by Congress MP Kadiyam Kavya, proposes to provide certain facilities at work place to women employees during menstruation.

The bill seeks to lay down a legal framework to provide certain benefits to women in workplace during the menstrual period.

Shambhavi Choudhary (LJP) also introduced a legislation to secure the right to paid menstrual leave for working women and female students, while also ensuring access to menstrual hygiene facilities and other health benefits during menstruation.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore introduced a bill to exempt Tamil Nadu from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

The Tamil Nadu government had last month moved the Supreme Court against the President's refusal to grant assent to a proposed law which exempts the state from providing medical admissions through NEET.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi introduced a bill to abolish death penalty in the country. There have been demands to abolish death penalty in the country but successive governments at the Centre have rejected the view claiming it was necessary in certain cases as a deterrent.

Nearly a decade ago, the Law Commission had recommended swift abolition of death penalty except in terror-related cases, noting it does not serve the penological goal of deterrence any more than life imprisonment.

The Journalist (Prevention of Violence and Protection) Bill, 2024 was introduced in the lower house by Vishaldada Prakashbapu Patil (Independent). It aims to "provide for prevention of violence against journalists and protection of journalists, their properties and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto".

Ganesh Singh (BJP) introduced (Supreme Court - Use of Hindi in Proceedings and Other Provisions) Bill, 2024 which seeks for the use of Hindi language in the proceedings of the Supreme Court.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)