Kuwait Couple Divorces Within 3 Minutes Of Getting Married Due To This Reason

It's said to be the shortest marriage in the history of the nation.

A couple divorced just three minutes after being declared husband and wife after the groom insulted the bride as they were leaving the wedding ceremony, as per a report in Independent's Indy.

After the formal proceedings concluded, the pair turned to move out of the courthouse, however, the bride tripped. According to a report in the Metro, the groom called her stupid for falling over. Hearing this, the woman became angry and asked the judge to call their marriage off immediately. The judge agreed and issued an annulment just three minutes after marrying them. It's said to be the shortest marriage in the history of the nation.

The incident took place in 2019 and is going viral again on social media. "I went to a wedding where the groom spent his speech making fun of his wife like it was some kind of roast, as did her father. She should have done what this woman did," a person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

One person wrote on the microblogging platform, "A marriage with no respect is a failed one right from the beginning".

Another added: "If this is how he acts right at the beginning, it's better to leave him."

In 2004, a couple in the United Kingdom filed for divorce after just 90 minutes of marriage. More than hour after Scott McKie and Victoria Anderson exchanged vows at the Stockport Register Office in Greater Manchester, the relationship ended. The woman was outraged by her husband's toast to her bridemaids and smacked him over the head with an ashtray at their reception.

When police were called in, he hit one officers in the head and hit another in the face before spending the night in a prison cell while his wife celebrated her divorce by canceling their Corfu honeymoon.