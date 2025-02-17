"Pathbreaker": Delhi Woman Turns Auto Driver To Support Daughter, Wins Hearts Online

A Delhi woman's ordinary commute home became extraordinary when she encountered a female auto-rickshaw driver among a crowd of male drivers. Though initially surprised and hesitant, she was quickly won over by the driver's confidence and friendly demeanour, prompting her to take the ride.

Intrigued by the driver's decision to enter a male-dominated profession, the passenger started a conversation. What she discovered was deeply moving. The driver, Neelam, openly shared her journey- how she faced challenges from an unsupportive husband and in-laws. Rather than giving in to adversity, she took control of her future. Determined to secure a better life for her daughter, she embraced independence and became an auto-rickshaw driver.

The passenger was deeply moved by Neelam's courage and resilience and later shared the encounter on Reddit. Posted by user 'FeatureAnnual9088,' the story quickly went viral, amassing over 2,400 upvotes and inspiring a wave of admiration.

The caption of the post read, "Now every ride she takes isn't just about reaching a destination. It's about proving a point, reclaiming her life, and building a better future for her daughter, one where fear has no place. Neelam isn't just driving an auto. She's driving change.

See the post here:

A user wrote, "So happy to see her breaking stereotypes."

Another user commented, "This is the real feminism where motivation thrives a lot of energy with true agitation to bring a positive and equal change in the society. Keep working hard ladies and take your stand whenever it seems so."

"Neelam is a pathbreaker and inspiration for everyone. All the best to her," the third user wrote.