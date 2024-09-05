'Hard Work Holds No Shame': Woman, 55, Says She Drives Auto Till 1.30 AM

A video, featuring a 55-year-old single mother who drives an auto rickshaw late into the night to support herself and her family, has moved viewers. In the video, shared on Instagram by content creator Ayush Goswami, the woman opened up about her life and the challenges she faced. Despite working tirelessly until 1:30 am, her struggles are compounded by her son's dependence on her for money and a lack of respect.

She said her son neither earned anything nor hesitated to argue when she denied him money. "He doesn't show me any respect. Perhaps something was lacking in my upbringing," she said. She also reflected on the passing of her husband and the difficulties she has endured since then to provide for her family.

But despite the adversities she faced, her resilience and determination shone through in the video. She said, "Working hard holds no shame. Begging, however, is disgraceful."

The woman's strong stance on self-reliance and dignity resonated with viewers. The video has so far garnered over 6.2 million views and continues to attract attention.

The outpouring of support in the comments section reflects the impact of the woman's story.

One user wrote, "Proud of you, aunty," while another commented, "Hope she gets the best in life. May her son realise her importance. He got a gem as his mother."

There were also comments like, "Her son failed as a man. Many users just expressed their admiration with comments like "Respect" and "Salute."

Some comments in Hindi conveyed sentiments like, "The government should show respect to such individuals," and "There was no lack in your upbringing, Auntie. It's just that your son is ungrateful. But a mother is always a mother; she has to provide for her children. Respect to you, Auntie."

What are your thoughts on this heartfelt video?