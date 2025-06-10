This Mumbai Auto Driver Earns Rs 5-8 Lakh A Month Without Driving. Harsh Goenka Reacts

The story of a Mumbai auto-rickshaw driver who reportedly makes somewhere between Rs 5 and Rs 8 lakh per month without really driving his vehicle has finally made it to X, courtesy of industrialist Harsh Goenka.

First posted to LinkedIn by Bengaluru-based VenueMonk co-founder Rahul Rupani, the tale of "pure Indian Jugaad", as Mr Goenka likes to call it, is viral again.

Ashok, the auto driver, reportedly keeps his vehicle parked outside the US Consulate and offers baggage store services to the visitors.

In his post, Mr Rupani said he had to pay the auto driver Rs 1,000 for the service after having to leave his bag outside the embassy because of a no-bag rule.

According to Mr Rupani's post, Mr Ashok has teamed up with a local police officer who operates a nearby locker facility to handle a lot of luggage. The officer provides the driver with a safe place to put the bags because his autorickshaw is not sufficient to accommodate them all.

This encounter made Mr Rupani aware of a growing business strategy that takes advantage of the lengthy lines outside the consulate.

In his post on X, Mr Goenka said, "A Mumbai rickshaw driver had a brilliant idea after observing lengthy lines for visas at the US embassy and the no-phone, no-bag policy."

"He started charging Rs 1,000 to hold people's bags outside the US Consulate. Today, Ashok earns Rs 8 lakh a month just by offering "bag-holding" service."

"No app. No MBA. Just pure Indian jugaad," Mr Goenka added.

The post soon went viral.

NDTV can't confirm the authenticity of the claims presented in the two posts.