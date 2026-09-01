Pedestrian Dead, Student Injured In 2 Back-To-Back Collisions In Hyderabad

A 35-year-old pedestrian was killed and a 21-year-old law student injured in two back-to-back road accidents near Khajaguda in Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred around 4.15 am on the road from the ORR Rotary towards Khajaguda when the pedestrian was crossing the road.

An SUV travelling from Nanakramguda towards Khajaguda in Cyberabad hit him, leaving him seriously injured, police said.

The driver, identified as Zaydshah Kadri, stopped and attempted to take the injured pedestrian to hospital. While the victim was being shifted, another car allegedly rammed into the vehicle.

"The pedestrian sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. Innova driver Zaydshah Qadri, 21, sustained a fracture in his right leg and other injuries and was shifted to a private hospital in Gachibowli for treatment," Raidurgam Police Inspector T. Bhupathi said.

Based on CCTV footage and technical evidence, police later traced the vehicles involved in the alleged hit-and-run and arrested Sandeep in connection with the case. The victim pedestrian was identified as Nandulal, a native of Bihar.

''We have arrested the accused, who works as an architect and was returning from office when his car net with the accident. However, he did not stopp and fled the spot. His drunk-driving test came back negative and we are proceeding in accordance with the law," Cyberabad Police Commissioner M. Ramesh said.

Nandulal was seriously injured in the first collision and was being taken for medical treatment when the second collision occurred in which Qadari was also injured.

Police are investigating the exact sequence of events and the circumstances surrounding the alleged hit-and-run.

Further investigation is underway.