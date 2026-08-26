6 Dead After Car Veers Off Road, Falls In Ditch In J&K's Poonch

Six people including two women were killed and three others injured when a vehicle veered off the road and fell into a ditch in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident took place in Sheldhar area of Surankote and condition of one of the injured, a child, was stated to be critical, they said.

"An unfortunate accident occurred this evening, resulting in on-the-spot death of six persons and injuries to three others," Poonch Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma told PTI.

He said a rescue operation was launched immediately and the injured were rushed to hospital.

Chief Medical Officer, Poonch, Dr Pervez Khan said an information about the accident was received through the PCR, following which the 108 ambulance service, additional ambulances and other emergency resources were immediately dispatched to the site.

Bodies of six persons - four men and two women - were brought to the district hospital, he said, adding the deceased were in the age group of 20 and 25 years.

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