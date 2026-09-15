How Much Of Your Salary Should Go To Rent? Here's The Math

Rent is one of those expenses that can quietly eat into your salary.

A flat may look affordable when you see the monthly rent. But add maintenance, electricity, brokerage, deposits and commuting costs, and the same house can suddenly become expensive.

So, before signing a rental agreement, there is one simple question to ask: How much of your monthly income can you safely spend on rent?

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A useful rule of thumb is to keep rent within 30-40 per cent of your monthly income.

For someone earning Rs 50,000 a month, that means a rent of around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.

If the salary is Rs 75,000, the range works out to Rs 22,500 to Rs 30,000.

And for a person earning Rs 1 lakh a month, Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 would be the broad range.

But this is only the starting point.

Don't Calculate Rent In Isolation

The biggest mistake renters make is looking only at the rent displayed in the property listing.

Suppose you earn Rs 60,000 a month and find a flat for Rs 20,000. That is about 33 per cent of your income and appears reasonable.

But what if maintenance is Rs 3,000? Electricity and internet add another Rs 2,500. Your daily commute costs Rs 4,000 more because the house is far from work.

Suddenly, the flat is costing you more than Rs 29,000 a month.

That is almost half your salary.

Sarika Shetty, CEO & Co-founder, RentenPe, told NDTV that renters often choose properties based on the headline rent without stress-testing it against their income.

"As a rule of thumb, rent shouldn't exceed 30-40 per cent of monthly income; going beyond that materially strains cash flow and crowds out savings," Shetty said.

She also pointed out that brokerage fees, maintenance charges, utility deposits, commuting costs and relocation expenses can add significantly to the quoted rent.

Your Rent Budget Should Come After Your Savings

There is another way to look at the calculation. Don't start with, "What is the most expensive flat I can afford?"

Start with, "How much do I need to save every month?"

If your monthly take-home income is Rs 70,000 and you want to save Rs 20,000, you are already left with Rs 50,000 for rent and all other expenses.

If your other regular expenses take up Rs 25,000, paying Rs 25,000 in rent leaves virtually no room for emergencies or unexpected costs.

This is why the 30-40 per cent rule should not be treated as a licence to spend 40 per cent. For someone with high EMIs, family responsibilities or irregular income, even 30 per cent could be uncomfortable. For someone with low debt and strong savings, the same percentage may be manageable.

Don't Pay More Just For A Bigger Flat

This is where renters often get the equation wrong.

A single person may not need a large two-bedroom apartment simply because it looks better in photographs. A well-maintained 1RK or compact one-bedroom flat may make more financial sense if it meets the person's basic needs.

The extra money saved on rent can go towards an emergency fund, investments or other financial goals. But saving on rent does not mean choosing the cheapest property available.

The locality matters. Is the neighbourhood clean? Is there enough greenery? Is the building reasonably maintained? Does the room get natural light and ventilation? Are the walls free from dampness and seepage?

These questions can matter more than having an extra room that remains unused. A smaller, healthy and well-connected home can be a better financial decision than a larger flat in a poor location.

The Cheapest Flat May Not Be The Cheapest Option

Location can completely change the calculation. A flat that is Rs 4,000 cheaper may sound like a bargain. But if it adds Rs 5,000 to your monthly commute, you have actually lost money.

The same applies to maintenance and other building charges. Before finalising a property, renters should calculate the total monthly housing cost, not just the rent.

A simple formula is:

Total housing cost = Rent + Maintenance + Utilities + Extra commuting cost

Then add one-time costs such as brokerage, security deposit and moving expenses separately.

Security deposits can also put pressure on your finances. If the rent is Rs 20,000 and the landlord asks for three months' rent as a deposit, Rs 60,000 is locked away immediately.

Add brokerage and moving costs, and the upfront amount can become much larger than expected. Shetty said tenants should clearly understand the conditions attached to security-deposit deductions and refunds.

Keep records of the amount paid. Get important terms in writing. And understand when and how the deposit will be returned. That paperwork may seem boring when moving into a new home. It can become extremely useful when moving out.

Try To Negotiate The Rent

The rent quoted by a landlord is not always the final number. Depending on the market and property, tenants may be able to negotiate the rent, particularly when they are willing to commit for longer or make a larger upfront commitment.

Even a Rs 1,500 monthly reduction means Rs 18,000 saved over a year. But don't negotiate only the rent.

Ask about maintenance, parking, renewal terms, notice period, deposit conditions and other charges. A slightly higher rent with fewer additional charges could sometimes work out cheaper overall.

Treat Your Rental History Like A Financial Record

There is one more aspect of renting that tenants often overlook. Rent is usually seen simply as money that leaves the bank account every month. But documented rental payments can potentially become useful financial information.

Shetty said that when rent payments are properly documented and reported through eligible channels, they can potentially contribute to a tenant's credit history. "For most Indian tenants, rent is treated purely as an unavoidable monthly outflow of money that disappears with nothing to show for it," she said, adding that this mindset is beginning to shift.

Keeping organised records of rental payments and agreements can also help in future disputes, loan applications or when securing another property.

The Final Rent Test

Before saying yes to a flat, run five numbers.

Monthly take-home income: Know what actually reaches your bank account, not your annual CTC. Maximum comfortable rent: Aim for roughly 30 per cent of income. Treat 40 per cent as a broad upper limit rather than a target. Total housing cost: Add maintenance, utilities and additional commuting expenses. Upfront cash requirement: Calculate the security deposit, brokerage and moving costs. Money left after everything: After paying rent and regular expenses, you should still have enough room for savings and emergencies.

The right flat, therefore, is not necessarily the biggest one you can afford. It is the one that gives you a decent place to live without forcing your finances to live from one salary to the next.