Rs 12,000 iPhone EMI, Rs 16,500 Rent: Mumbai Entrepreneur Breaks Down Her Rs 52,000 Monthly Expenses

The internet is filled with videos of professionals sharing details about their salaries, monthly expenses, and savings. Such posts often go viral because they offer a rare glimpse into the financial lives of working individuals. From tech employees and consultants to freelancers and entrepreneurs, many people are increasingly opening up about how much they earn and how they manage their money.

Recently, a Mumbai-based entrepreneur shared a detailed breakdown of her Rs 52,000 monthly expenses, revealing that rent is not even her biggest financial burden. Jahnvi Shah, 25, founder of marketing agency Buzzified, recently posted an Instagram video explaining what it costs her to live independently in Mumbai. Her monthly spending of around Rs 52,000 does not include shopping, eating out, travel, savings or unexpected expenses.

Shah said she shares a 3BHK apartment with two other people and pays Rs 16,500 as her share of the rent. She occupies the master bedroom, making her rent relatively modest by Mumbai standards.

Her next major expense is her iPhone EMI, which costs her around Rs 12,000 every month. "And then comes to my favorite financial decision, which is my iPhone EMI, which is around 12,000 every month," she said.

She also rents furniture through Furlenco for approximately Rs 2,700 per month. Groceries and purchases through platforms such as Blinkit and Zomato typically cost another Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 a month, depending on her spending habits.

Several smaller recurring expenses add to the monthly bill. Subscriptions such as Apple iCloud, Google Drive storage and other apps together cost her around Rs 1,500. Commuting for work, meetings and everyday travel around Mumbai adds approximately ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 to her monthly expenses.

Watch the video here:

She also spends around Rs 3,500 on utilities, including electricity, Wi-Fi and domestic help.

"So before I even talk about savings, SIP, shopping, going out, travel, or unexpected expenses, my regular monthly spending is already roughly around 52k," she added.

Despite the high cost of living, Shah said the financial burden is a trade-off she is willing to make for the independence that comes with living on her own in Mumbai.