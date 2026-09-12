"Feels Too Much": Gurugram Man Shares Rs 93,290 Monthly Expense Breakdown

Living in Gurgaon can be expensive, especially when rent, food, travel and other daily needs are added together. A 28-year-old techie has sparked a debate online after revealing that he spends Rs 93,290 every month, even though he lives in a shared 2 BHK flat.

Arjun Singh shared a video on Instagram explaining how he spends his money each month. His expenses include rent, groceries, car payments, fuel, eating out, badminton, coffee and other lifestyle costs.

Singh said his share of the rent for a shared 2 BHK is Rs 19,000 per month. He spends another Rs 4,000 on a cook, maid and car cleaner. He also pays around Rs 1,000 every month for rented appliances such as a washing machine and refrigerator.

Watch Video Here:

Groceries are another major expense for Singh. He said that after becoming more serious about fitness, his grocery bill has reached Rs 14,790 per month. This includes protein and other supplements. He also spends around Rs 5,000 on eating out with friends and another Rs 5,000 on food ordered online.

His car EMI costs Rs 20,000, while fuel costs around Rs 7,000. Other expenses include Rs 2,000 on coffee, Rs 2,500 on badminton, Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 on shopping, Rs 2,000 on subscriptions and Wi-Fi, and around Rs 4,000 on electricity.

Singh said he does not have to spend money on a gym membership. He works out at his society gym or office gym, both of which are free for him.

After adding all his expenses, Singh said the total comes to Rs 93,290. He admitted that the amount now seems too high to him and clarified that his investments are not included in this figure.

Singh captioned his Instagram video by saying that he tried to track his monthly expenses and now regrets knowing the total.

Social Media Reaction

The post prompted several reactions from social media users.

One user commented, "Bro Your are spending too much.

Another user called him "Very rich."