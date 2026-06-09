Noida Man's Expense Breakdown Sparks Debate On Savings And Lifestyle Choices

A Noida-based software engineer has drawn attention online after sharing a detailed breakdown of his monthly expenses and savings. In an Instagram video, the 22-year-old explained how he manages his finances while living alone and still saves a significant amount every month.

Priyanshu, a software engineer based in Noida, revealed that he spends around Rs 36,000 per month on his living expenses. He also said that he is able to save and invest Rs 20,000 every month.

According to the video, rent is his biggest expense. Priyanshu said he shares a three-bedroom apartment with flatmates, and his share of the rent comes to Rs 15,000 per month.

He explained that his electricity bill depends on how much he uses the air conditioner and usually comes to around Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per month.

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The software engineer said he saves money on food because his workplace provides free breakfast, lunch and snacks. Dinner is also available at the office, but he mostly prefers to order food.

He said that ordering food along with some grocery purchases costs him roughly Rs 8,000 every month.

Priyanshu also spends Rs 5,000 per month on protein powder, oats and other health supplements. His gym expenses are relatively low, as using the gym in his residential society costs him only Rs 500 per month.

He added that eating healthy does not stop him from spending time with friends and said he spends around Rs 5,000 on outings and social activities.

For transportation, Priyanshu said that petrol for his motorcycle costs him approximately Rs 2,000 every month.

He also noted that his entertainment expenses are almost zero because he has only one subscription, YouTube Premium, which costs him Rs 90 per month.

Adding together all these expenses brings his total monthly spending to about Rs 36,000. In addition to meeting these costs, the 22-year-old said he also invests Rs 20,000 every month.

Social Media Reaction

The video has gone viral on social media and received thousands of views. Many users joined the discussion and shared details about their own monthly expenses and savings.

One user commented, "As a 22 year myself living with family makes me wonder how I'm spending more then you."

Another user noted, "Nice saving brother."

"Managing money nicely," added a third user.