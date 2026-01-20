Builder Arrested After Noida Techie Drowns In Water-Filled Pit

A builder has been arrested in connection with the death of 27-year-old Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned after his SUV fell into a pit dug for construction which was full of water.

The Noida police announced on Tuesday that they have arrested Abhay Kumar, one of the owners of Wishtown Planners Pvt Ltd, and they are on the lookout for the other owner, Manish Kumar.

The 20-foot-deep pit had been dug in Noida's Sector 150 for the construction of the basement area of a mall in 2021, but had been filled with water since the year after that. After Mehta's death, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Wishtown Planners and Lotus Greens based on a complaint by his father. Lotus Greens had later claimed that they had sold the project in 2019-2020 to Wishtown Planners and the Grihapravesh Group with the approval of the Noida Authority.

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government had removed Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M, a 2005-batch IAS officer, and also ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to probe the death.

Lokesh M had, a day earlier, sacked a junior engineer and issued show-cause notices to other officials responsible for overseeing road and traffic-related work in Sector 150.