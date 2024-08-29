Noida Student Bags Prestigious Google Internship, Reveals Secret To Success

As her post went viral, a floodgate of congratulations poured in from all corners.

Isha Singh, a third-year computer science student from Noida, has landed a prestigious internship at Google, a dream come true for many engineering students. In a thread on X, Ms Singh provided details of the rigorous selection process for the Google software engineering summer internship in 2025. In June, she received an email from her college's Training and Placement cell inviting her to fill out a form for Google's summer internship hiring After filling out the form, she attended a virtual career talk and took an online assessment consisting of two difficult graphs and dynamic programming questions.

"Finally, got an offer from @Google for software engineering intern 2025. Here goes the thread for how it all happened," Ms Singh said in an X thread.

See the tweet here:

Finally, got an offer from @Google for software engineering intern 2025.



Here goes the thread for how it all happened!! — Isha (@Isha_s8) August 26, 2024

She was then shortlisted for the interview round, where she faced two technical rounds focusing on data structures and algorithms. ''The interviews were scheduled for the very next day, leaving us with almost no time to prepare. There were two rounds of interviews, each primarily focused on Data Structures and Algorithms and problem-solving. Both rounds were eliminatory,'' she wrote.

She shared that the first interview, a 50-minute session, put her problem-solving skills to the test with two complex questions on data structures and algorithms. The second interview, lasting 45 minutes, followed a similar pattern, with a series of rigorous questions designed to assess her expertise.

Ms Singh's intense preparation and hard work paid off when she was finally selected for the internship. ''Result: Selected This is a dream come true. I had never thought about clearing the first interview of my life that too in GOOGLE.''

As her post went viral, a floodgate of congratulations poured in from all corners. One user wrote, ''Congratulations on getting selected!'' Another commented, ''Tell us about your struggle… how you started DSA and the resources and what other skills did you learn and the resources too?''

A third said, ''this is a great thread and congratulations on getting the internship.''