What It Costs To Live In New York: US Woman Reveals Couple's Rs 7.4 Lakh Monthly Expenses

A US woman has shared a detailed look at her monthly expenses in New York City, saying she and her husband spent $7,840 (around Rs 7.4 lakh) in one month while trying to live frugally. The woman, who goes by Alli Edition on Instagram, shared the breakdown in a video, giving viewers a glimpse into the cost of everyday life in one of the world's most expensive cities.

The couple's biggest expense was rent. They pay $2,800 (around Rs 2.6 lakh) for a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment near Columbus Circle. Although the apartment has some issues, Alli considers the rent a good deal for the location.

Groceries were their second-biggest expense, costing $1,210 (around Rs 1.1 lakh). Alli said the couple spends heavily on food because they prefer organic and whole-food options. Their grocery bill has also been one of the most discussed parts of their budget. They spent another $617 (around Rs 58,000) on eating out.

Transportation cost $532 (around Rs 50,000), with the amount rising during summer as the couple used Citi Bikes more frequently. Bills and subscriptions, including phone, insurance and other services, came to $671 (around Rs 63,000). Their fitness expenses added another $159 (around Rs 15,000), covering Alli's ClassPass membership and her husband's gym membership.

The couple also spent $237 (around Rs 22,000) on coffee and matcha during the month.

Other expenses included $847 (around Rs 80,000) on shopping, $484 (around Rs 46,000) on miscellaneous costs, $212 (around Rs 20,000) on apartment utilities and $73 (around Rs 7,000) on other household items.

Altogether, their monthly spending came to $7,840, or roughly Rs 7.4 lakh.

Watch the video here:

The breakdown sparked a discussion among viewers, with some comparing the couple's expenses with their own experiences of living in New York City. While some were surprised by the overall cost, others focused on the couple's relatively low rent for an apartment near Columbus Circle.

One user wrote, "Fair spend! Don't cut on groceries. Eating well is the whole point of earning well."

Another said, "That's very reasonable for a couple... I spend close to that as a single woman living alone."

A third added, "Love to see this breakdown! Honestly, such a great deal on rent."

"I live in Sweden, and I'm getting choked up every time you do a summary like this! That's more money in a month than most of us earn in 4 months in Sweden! Then I read the comments and realise that those seem to be completely normal prices? New York really does cost... A LOT! I definitely think it's worth it, and if you can, you should, I guess," a fourth stated.