Indian stock exchanges are closed today, September 14, in observance of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Trading will remain suspended across all major segments on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), including equities, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB).

The holiday extends a three-day market break. While September 12 and 13 were regular weekend holidays, September 14 is an official exchange holiday.

According to the 2026 holiday calendar, the remaining stock market holidays this year are:

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) Dussehra (October 20) Diwali-Balipratipada (November 10) Prakash Gurpurb (November 24) Christmas (December 25)

Apart from these scheduled holidays and weekend closures, trading will continue as usual on all business days.

Stock Market Trading Hours

On regular trading days, Indian stock markets operate from Monday to Friday. The pre-open session runs from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM, followed by the regular trading session from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. Markets remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

When Will Trading Resume?

Trading on both the BSE and NSE will restart on Tuesday, September 15, after the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday. The pre-open session will begin at 9:00 AM, while normal trading will commence at 9:15 AM.

The market closing session takes place between 3:40 PM and 4:00 PM on trading days. Exchanges remain shut only on weekends and holidays announced in advance by the bourses.

Gold Prices

Gold and silver prices could see sharp swings this week as investors track a series of global factors, including the US Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decision, movements in crude oil prices, the dollar's trajectory and any fresh developments in the US-Iran conflict, analysts said.

The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for September 15-16 is expected to be the main trigger for bullion markets. Traders will closely watch the Fed's interest rate decision and comments from Chair Kevin Warsh for clues on the future path of monetary policy, which could influence precious metal prices.