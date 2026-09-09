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Market Review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin traded near $78,530 on Wednesday morning, up about 0.9% over 24 hours, after moving between approximately $77,636 and $79,463. The market remains range-bound as investors wait for this week's US inflation data. Immediate support lies around $77,600-$78,000, followed by $77,300. Resistance is near $79,400-$80,000, while a sustained move beyond $81,000-$81,300 would improve the short-term structure.
The latest on-chain picture is finely balanced. Spot momentum has fallen 30% to 54.6, while spot trading volume remains around $5.3 billion. Selling pressure is easing, but it has not yet turned into strong conviction buying. Futures open interest has risen to $37.1 billion. Options open interest has increased to $40.1 billion. This shows that leverage is building even as directional conviction remains limited. Capital flows are healthier: around 69.3% of Bitcoin supply is in profit, while monthly realised-cap growth has accelerated to 0.8%.
Institutional demand remains supportive overall. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $236.5 million in net outflows on September 1. This was followed by $101.1 million in net inflows on September 2. Inflows increased to $730.8 million on September 3 and $174.6 million on September 4. Overall, ETFs recorded approximately $770 million in net inflows between September 1 and 4.
Large-cap altcoins are modestly positive. Ethereum traded near $2,496, BNB around $754 ( 1.7%), XRP near $1.42 ( 1.8%), Solana around $103.4, and TRON near $0.339 ( 1.3%). The moves suggest selective risk-taking rather than a broad altcoin surge.
Macro remains the key risk. Markets price roughly a 60% probability of a September Fed hike. PPI is due September 10 and CPI on September 11, ahead of the September 15-16 Fed meeting. Brent crude near $99.5 adds to inflation concerns.
Our advice: Investors should avoid excessive leverage before inflation data. Staggered accumulation remains preferable. Immediate support lies around $77,600-$78,000. Resistance is near $79,400-$81,300.
Crypto Update By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
"BTC briefly slipped below $78K as rising oil prices and Middle East tensions increased inflation concerns and weighed on broader markets. Attention now shifts to upcoming U.S. PPI and CPI data, which could shape the Fed's September rate decision. Markets currently price a 58-59% chance of a 25 bps rate hike, reflecting sticky inflation and a resilient labor market. Technically, $78K-$79K remains a key support zone. Cooler inflation could reduce rate-hike expectations and help BTC retest $82K."
Crypto Update By Prateek Gupta
Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex
"Bitcoin is trading around $78,500 after briefly slipping to $77,600 as rising crude prices pressured broader risk assets. Despite the pullback, underlying market conditions remain relatively healthy, with 71% of Bitcoin's supply still in profit, a level that has historically coincided with transitions from bear to bull markets. Short-term whale profits have also declined only modestly, from a record $9.07 billion to $7.51 billion, suggesting selling pressure could increase if prices fall further. Bitcoin needs to defend $77,500 to limit downside, while reclaiming $80,000 would be key to sustaining the recovery."
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Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, founder, WazirX
"Global markets continue to demonstrate resilience despite a complex macro backdrop. Healthy consumption, strong corporate earnings and sustained AI-led investment remain key supports for growth as per Goldman Sach's September market report. The report remains constructive on equities, although elevated expectations and upcoming elections could bring bouts of volatility. Beyond traditional assets, alternatives such as infrastructure, data centers and power, stand to benefit from the structural AI investment cycle as per the same report. This indicates avenues for crypto to benefit from the alternative asset interest among retail investors.
In the last 24 hours, US markets ended lower, with the Dow down 1.18%, S&P 500 down 0.58% and Nasdaq down 0.32%. For crypto, this creates a near-term headwind. Higher oil prices are reviving inflation concerns, while markets are becoming more cautious about the Fed's next move. Bitcoin and other risk assets could remain volatile until we get more clarity from upcoming US inflation data.
Crypto is in a "greed, but with caution" phase right now. Total market cap is holding around $2.69T, while the Fear & Greed Index remains elevated at 73, showing that sentiment is still firmly risk-on. Bitcoin is around $78.8K, down 0.53%, while ETH is largely flat and XRP is outperforming with a 1.13% gain.
$228M in liquidations, with longs accounting for nearly $150M, suggest that leveraged traders are getting flushed as volatility picks up. At the same time, open interest is up 2.89% and derivatives volume has jumped 20.88%, meaning traders are still actively positioning rather than stepping away.
ETF flows are currently negative at $47.66M, adding some near-term pressure. Overall, the market isn't showing a broad risk-off shift yet but with US equities under pressure and macro uncertainty rising, the next move in crypto could be driven by how much leverage the market is carrying."