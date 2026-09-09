Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com

Bitcoin traded near $78,530 on Wednesday morning, up about 0.9% over 24 hours, after moving between approximately $77,636 and $79,463. The market remains range-bound as investors wait for this week's US inflation data. Immediate support lies around $77,600-$78,000, followed by $77,300. Resistance is near $79,400-$80,000, while a sustained move beyond $81,000-$81,300 would improve the short-term structure.

The latest on-chain picture is finely balanced. Spot momentum has fallen 30% to 54.6, while spot trading volume remains around $5.3 billion. Selling pressure is easing, but it has not yet turned into strong conviction buying. Futures open interest has risen to $37.1 billion. Options open interest has increased to $40.1 billion. This shows that leverage is building even as directional conviction remains limited. Capital flows are healthier: around 69.3% of Bitcoin supply is in profit, while monthly realised-cap growth has accelerated to 0.8%.

Institutional demand remains supportive overall. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $236.5 million in net outflows on September 1. This was followed by $101.1 million in net inflows on September 2. Inflows increased to $730.8 million on September 3 and $174.6 million on September 4. Overall, ETFs recorded approximately $770 million in net inflows between September 1 and 4.

Large-cap altcoins are modestly positive. Ethereum traded near $2,496, BNB around $754 ( 1.7%), XRP near $1.42 ( 1.8%), Solana around $103.4, and TRON near $0.339 ( 1.3%). The moves suggest selective risk-taking rather than a broad altcoin surge.

Macro remains the key risk. Markets price roughly a 60% probability of a September Fed hike. PPI is due September 10 and CPI on September 11, ahead of the September 15-16 Fed meeting. Brent crude near $99.5 adds to inflation concerns.

Our advice: Investors should avoid excessive leverage before inflation data. Staggered accumulation remains preferable. Immediate support lies around $77,600-$78,000. Resistance is near $79,400-$81,300.