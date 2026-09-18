Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened in the green on Friday. At the open, Sensex gained 250 points while Nifty moved 70 points.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
UPI Fees Won't Pass To Customers, No Extra GST Burden For Merchants: Sources
The charge will be paid by the merchant, not the customer. It will be capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 and above. Read full report here
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, founder, WazirX
"US employment remained firm as jobless claims fell to 196,000, while the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index stayed expansionary at 37.8, supporting economic confidence and crypto risk appetite. However, rising input prices and potential Fed tightening could restrict liquidity. US housing starts fell 2.6%, indicating pressure from borrowing costs and potentially easing yields. The Bank of England held rates at 3.75% and paused some bond sales, supporting liquidity. Brent near $104 and lower Treasury yields provided relief. Overall, the crypto outlook remains balanced.
Bitcoin trades near $76,680 in short-term consolidation, with daily indicators showing a mixed but constructive structure. Immediate support lies around $76,000-$76,100, while $76,850-$77,000 forms resistance. Holding support could stabilize momentum.
Ethereum trades near $2,456 within a constructive but range-bound daily structure. Immediate support sits around $2,435-$2,440, while $2,460-$2,470 forms resistance before the psychological $2,500 level. Holding support could maintain stability, although Futures traders may assess daily volume, open interest, and funding before treating a resistance test as a confirmed breakout.
NEAR trades near $3.25 with a strong bullish daily structure, although RSI near 78 signals stretched momentum. Immediate support sits around $3.03-$3.10, while $3.30-$3.40 forms resistance. Holding support may preserve momentum; losing it could initially expose secondary support around $2.60-$2.65.
Global risk appetite improved as the Nasdaq gained 1.69%, the S&P 500 rose 1.14%, and the Dow advanced 0.61%, while the VIX dropped 12.82% to 15.44. Asian equities were broadly positive, led by the KOSPI at 1.87%, alongside gains in the Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 and Shanghai. Gold fell 0.31%, and oil declined 1.01%, easing defensive demand and inflation pressure. Rising equities, lower volatility and easing commodity prices improved investor confidence, supporting continued participation in crypto markets.
US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $295.98 million in daily net outflows, following the previous session's $450.33 million withdrawal, while Ethereum ETFs lost $224.11 million. Bitcoin nevertheless stabilized near $76,680, and Ether held around $2,456, showing that ETF redemptions did not produce equivalent price declines. Spot buying, derivatives positioning, short-covering, and improving wider risk sentiment can offset institutional selling. Similarly, when strong inflows return, profit-taking, exchange supply, and resistance near key levels may delay an immediate price response across crypto markets."
UPI MDR Charges: Expert View
Amresh Acharya, MD & CEO, Loylty Rewardz
On UPI-based credit card payments and MDR
Credit card MDR has always been in play. It exists because when you use a credit card, the bank is pre-funding the merchant. Those economics have always existed and continue to exist regardless of what has been announced for other UPI transactions.
For a customer using their credit card on UPI, nothing changes. The customer was never being charged to begin with and that stays the same. Whether someone prefers a credit card for the points, the credit float, or whatever else, that is their choice and the UPI MDR framework does not affect it at all.
On the broader UPI MDR announcement
Any infrastructure that delivers real value has a cost and payment infrastructure is no different. UPI has been a remarkable success but it needs to be economically sustainable over the long term. The ecosystem bears significant costs in running this infrastructure from peak load management to reconciliation, and merchants on the other side save considerably by moving away from cash handling, which carries its own costs in terms of time, risk, and logistics.
To my mind, this is a first step toward the market finding its own balance. MDR is not a new concept. It exists in credit cards for sound economic reasons and the market has absorbed it. The same principle applies here. Frameworks like this are how ecosystems mature, and a sustainable payment infrastructure ultimately benefits everyone who depends on it.
Crypto Update By Prateek Gupta
Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex
Bitcoin recovered toward $77,000 alongside US equities after the Fed raised rates to 3.75-4%. Officials signaled at least one more hike this year, while inflation is now not expected to return to target until 2029. ETF flows remain weak and volatile, with Bitcoin and Ethereum funds seeing $1.11 billion in combined outflows over two days. At the same time, corporate treasury demand has also slowed sharply, with only 5,900 BTC purchased over three months versus 89,000 in a single month last year. However, bullish views from JPMorgan, Bloomberg and Grayscale are supporting the market sentiment. Bitcoin now faces resistance at $78,600, with $75,000 as key support.
Crypto Update By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
BTC shrugged off the Federal Reserve's first rate increase since July 2023, a 25 basis point hike to 3.75%-4% , holding steady near $76K. That resilience points to underlying spot demand, even as ETF outflows hint Investors being caution. Regulatory headwinds compounded the picture after the Senate rejected the Clarity Act, leaving digital assets without the clarity markets had hoped for. Still, falling oil prices offered a silver lining, easing inflation pressures and giving the Fed more room to maneuver on future rate decisions.
Commodities Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Gold extended its rebound to around $4,350/oz, holding most of Thursday's 2% gain as softer oil prices eased inflation pressure and pulled Treasury yields back below 5%. Silver outperformed, rising 3% to above $65/oz. Crude remained the key driver, slipping toward $101/barrel as Saudi Arabia's efforts to reroute supplies around its damaged East-West pipeline began showing results. However, President Trump's comments on resuming attacks in the Middle East kept geopolitical concerns elevated. The rupee was last near ₹95.5-96.1/$, while India's August CPI rose to 4.82%, its highest since December 2024.
Crypto Update By Riya Sehgal
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst Delta Exchange
Bitcoin is holding near the $76,000-$77,000 region despite a hawkish Federal Reserve, the Senate setback for the CLARITY Act and weak ETF demand. The resilience is notable given that spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs saw roughly $592 million in combined outflows earlier this week.
Technically, Bitcoin is attempting to build a short-term recovery structure after defending the $75,000 area. On the one-hour chart, price has moved back above key short-term moving averages, but the $77,100-$77,600 zone remains the main resistance cluster. A sustained break above this region would improve the recovery setup and could open the way toward $78,000 and higher. On the downside, $76,000 remains the first important support, followed by the $75,400-$75,000 area.
Ethereum is also recovering, trading around the $2,460 region after bouncing from the $2,360-$2,400 support zone. Resistance is concentrated around $2,480-$2,500, with a breakout potentially exposing $2,520-$2,560.
For now, the market appears to be consolidating rather than reversing decisively. Buyers are defending support, but stronger follow-through is needed before the broader trend improves.
Stock Market Live: Expert View
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 extended its gains for a second consecutive session on Thursday, rising 53 points to close at 23,270.60, supported by broad-based buying across realty, pharma, auto and metal stocks, which helped offset weakness in banking counters. Global cues have turned more supportive, with Wall Street rebounding sharply from the previous session's Fed-driven selloff. The S&P 500 gained 1.1%, while the Nasdaq surged 1.7%, led by chipmakers, as easing bond yields and a retreat in crude prices provided some relief. However, the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance and the possibility of further tightening continue to keep global sentiment cautious.
Asian markets are trading higher, with the Nikkei 225 up 0.95%, Hang Seng gaining 0.49% and the Kospi rising 1.9%. Brent crude remains elevated near $104 a barrel amid ongoing Middle East supply disruptions, keeping pressure on India's import bill and inflation outlook. GIFT Nifty is hovering close to the flatline, slightly below Thursday's close, indicating a rangebound start.
The near-term undertone remains cautiously constructive as long as the Nifty sustains above 23,100. A break below this level could drag the index towards 22,900, while sustained trade above 23,360-23,400 may open the way towards 23,600. With crude above $100 and the Fed's tightening stance unresolved, volatility is likely to remain elevated, although softer global bond yields could provide some support.