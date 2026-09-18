Nischal Shetty, founder, WazirX

"US employment remained firm as jobless claims fell to 196,000, while the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index stayed expansionary at 37.8, supporting economic confidence and crypto risk appetite. However, rising input prices and potential Fed tightening could restrict liquidity. US housing starts fell 2.6%, indicating pressure from borrowing costs and potentially easing yields. The Bank of England held rates at 3.75% and paused some bond sales, supporting liquidity. Brent near $104 and lower Treasury yields provided relief. Overall, the crypto outlook remains balanced.

Bitcoin trades near $76,680 in short-term consolidation, with daily indicators showing a mixed but constructive structure. Immediate support lies around $76,000-$76,100, while $76,850-$77,000 forms resistance. Holding support could stabilize momentum.

Ethereum trades near $2,456 within a constructive but range-bound daily structure. Immediate support sits around $2,435-$2,440, while $2,460-$2,470 forms resistance before the psychological $2,500 level. Holding support could maintain stability, although Futures traders may assess daily volume, open interest, and funding before treating a resistance test as a confirmed breakout.

NEAR trades near $3.25 with a strong bullish daily structure, although RSI near 78 signals stretched momentum. Immediate support sits around $3.03-$3.10, while $3.30-$3.40 forms resistance. Holding support may preserve momentum; losing it could initially expose secondary support around $2.60-$2.65.

Global risk appetite improved as the Nasdaq gained 1.69%, the S&P 500 rose 1.14%, and the Dow advanced 0.61%, while the VIX dropped 12.82% to 15.44. Asian equities were broadly positive, led by the KOSPI at 1.87%, alongside gains in the Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 and Shanghai. Gold fell 0.31%, and oil declined 1.01%, easing defensive demand and inflation pressure. Rising equities, lower volatility and easing commodity prices improved investor confidence, supporting continued participation in crypto markets.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $295.98 million in daily net outflows, following the previous session's $450.33 million withdrawal, while Ethereum ETFs lost $224.11 million. Bitcoin nevertheless stabilized near $76,680, and Ether held around $2,456, showing that ETF redemptions did not produce equivalent price declines. Spot buying, derivatives positioning, short-covering, and improving wider risk sentiment can offset institutional selling. Similarly, when strong inflows return, profit-taking, exchange supply, and resistance near key levels may delay an immediate price response across crypto markets."