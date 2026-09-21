Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened in the green on Monday. At the open, Sensex gained 350 points while Nifty was up just 25.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
UP Cuts Stamp Duty On Rent Agreements: What Landlords, Tenants Save Now
A 1-year agreement for a property with annual rent of up to Rs 2 lakh will now require Rs 1,000 in stamp duty and Rs 1,000 as registration fee. Read full report here
Crypto Update By Harish Vatnani
Harish Vatnani, Head of Trade, ZebPay
"BTC is maintaining a bullish structure on the daily chart. After forming a major base around $58,000-$67,000, BTC broke above the $67,000 resistance with a strong expansion in both price and volume.
Following the breakout, BTC rallied sharply toward the $82,000-$83,000 resistance zone. Price then entered a consolidation phase between approximately $76,000 and $82,000, with buyers repeatedly defending the lower support area.
The current structure represents a bullish consolidation near the upper end of the recent range. BTC is now testing the upper resistance around $82,000-$82,500, making a decisive breakout above this zone important for further bullish continuation.
Tata Boardroom Battle: Who Will Pay For Noel Tata-N Chandrasekaran Legal Fight?
Mehli Mistry has objected to any possible use of the trust's funds to meet legal expenses linked to the Tata Trusts-Tata Sons dispute. Read full report here
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"Bitcoin surged past the $80,000 threshold following the September 2026 FOMC meeting because the 25-basis-point rate hike to a 3.75%-4.00% target range had already been fully priced into the market. Rather than triggering a sell-off, the conclusion of the highly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting removed macro uncertainty, sparking a relief rally driven by institutional demand.
Bitcoin is trading around $81,200 while Ethereum is near $2,660, with both assets having recovered strongly over the past week. Analysts are watching $80,000 as a key near-term support for BTC, with $78,000 and $75,000 below it, while resistance is being mapped around $82,000 and the $84,000-$86,000 zone. For ETH, $2,515 and $2,400 are key support areas, while $2,650-$2,800 remains the resistance band traders are monitoring.
The current macro backdrop looks moderately supportive for crypto, primarily because traditional risk sentiment is constructive and some inflationary pressure appears to be easing. S&P 500 ( 0.17%) and Nasdaq ( 0.39%) are higher, while the Dow is only marginally lower. For crypto, strength in equities is generally supportive because it suggests investors are still willing to hold higher-risk assets. Oil at $98.20 (-2.09%) is the biggest positive. A meaningful decline in oil reduces some of the inflation pressure that has been concerning markets.
The crypto market is leaning modestly risk-on. Total market capitalization stands at $2.78 trillion, up 0.32%, while the CMC20 index of the top 20 assets is at $171.08, up 0.59%. The Fear & Greed Index reads 72, in the greed zone and only a few points shy of the extreme greed threshold.
Institutional demand is the most supportive datapoint. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs recorded net inflows of $625.26 million, pointing to real spot buying rather than leveraged speculation. MicroStrategy's Bitcoin buying pause is once again drawing attention after Michael Saylor's latest 'a little more orange' post hinted at a possible fresh accumulation. The company has held roughly 845,050 BTC since its last disclosed purchase in August, but any new buying could reinforce the broader institutional conviction around Bitcoin."
Market Review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin is trading around $81,127 after recovering above the $80,000 level. The rebound follows last week's sharp correction after the Federal Reserve raised rates by 25 basis points. ETF flows have also improved. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded combined inflows of $484.1 million on September 17-18, after heavy outflows earlier in the week. This suggests some institutional demand has returned. However, the broader macro backdrop remains uncertain. Markets are pricing around a 55% probability of another Fed hike in October. Oil is also still above $100 a barrel, keeping inflation concerns elevated. Large-holder accumulation remains subdued, so the recovery will need stronger spot demand to become more sustainable.
For investors, $79,500-$80,000 is an important support zone, while $82,800 remains a key resistance level. Investors should avoid chasing the recent rally. Staggered entries and limited leverage can help manage volatility as markets react to the Fed's rate outlook and global macro developments.
Crypto Update By Riya Sehgal
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Crypto markets have shown notable resilience despite a difficult macro and policy backdrop, with Bitcoin holding above $81,000 and Ether near $2,660 after a sharp recovery from last week's lows.
The rebound has been supported by easing oil prices and improving ETF demand into the end of the week. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs ultimately finished the week with a marginal $6.2 million net inflow after heavy midweek redemptions were offset by strong Thursday and Friday buying. Ether ETFs were weaker, ending the week with roughly $140 million in net outflows.
Technically, Bitcoin has reclaimed all major 4-hour moving averages, but the $81,800-$82,500 region remains the key resistance zone. A sustained break above this area could open the way toward $83,000-$84,000, while $80,000 remains the first important support.
Ether is showing a similar structure, trading above its major 4-hour averages but approaching resistance around $2,700-$2,740. Overall, the recovery remains constructive, but with Treasury yields still elevated, policy uncertainty lingering after the CLARITY Act setback, and leverage still high, the next move is likely to depend on whether BTC can convert the $82,000 area from resistance into support.
Commodity Update: Expert View
Akshat SIddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Gold is holding above $4,350/oz, near its strongest level in a week, as oil prices fall for a fourth straight session and ease inflation pressure. Silver outperformed again, up for a third session to around $67/oz. Oil is stablising near $100/barrel, well below the four-month high of nearly $106, supported by improving Strait of Hormuz shipping and fresh diplomatic openings between the US and Iran. However, Saudi Arabia's pipeline damage estimate was revised higher this week, showing supply risks remain unresolved. The rupee eased to around Rs 95.86/$, offering modest relief from its recent Rs 96.10 high.