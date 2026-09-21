Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX

"Bitcoin surged past the $80,000 threshold following the September 2026 FOMC meeting because the 25-basis-point rate hike to a 3.75%-4.00% target range had already been fully priced into the market. Rather than triggering a sell-off, the conclusion of the highly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting removed macro uncertainty, sparking a relief rally driven by institutional demand.

Bitcoin is trading around $81,200 while Ethereum is near $2,660, with both assets having recovered strongly over the past week. Analysts are watching $80,000 as a key near-term support for BTC, with $78,000 and $75,000 below it, while resistance is being mapped around $82,000 and the $84,000-$86,000 zone. For ETH, $2,515 and $2,400 are key support areas, while $2,650-$2,800 remains the resistance band traders are monitoring.

The current macro backdrop looks moderately supportive for crypto, primarily because traditional risk sentiment is constructive and some inflationary pressure appears to be easing. S&P 500 ( 0.17%) and Nasdaq ( 0.39%) are higher, while the Dow is only marginally lower. For crypto, strength in equities is generally supportive because it suggests investors are still willing to hold higher-risk assets. Oil at $98.20 (-2.09%) is the biggest positive. A meaningful decline in oil reduces some of the inflation pressure that has been concerning markets.

The crypto market is leaning modestly risk-on. Total market capitalization stands at $2.78 trillion, up 0.32%, while the CMC20 index of the top 20 assets is at $171.08, up 0.59%. The Fear & Greed Index reads 72, in the greed zone and only a few points shy of the extreme greed threshold.

Institutional demand is the most supportive datapoint. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs recorded net inflows of $625.26 million, pointing to real spot buying rather than leveraged speculation. MicroStrategy's Bitcoin buying pause is once again drawing attention after Michael Saylor's latest 'a little more orange' post hinted at a possible fresh accumulation. The company has held roughly 845,050 BTC since its last disclosed purchase in August, but any new buying could reinforce the broader institutional conviction around Bitcoin."