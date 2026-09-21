India's Next Hiring Hubs Beyond Metros: Top 10 Cities To Watch For New Jobs

For years, if you wanted a white-collar job in India, there were a few obvious destinations: Mumbai; Bengaluru; Delhi-NCR; Hyderabad.

These cities built India's corporate workforce. They attracted technology companies, banks, consulting firms, startups and global businesses.

But the next 10 years could look different.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Companies are increasingly looking beyond India's biggest metros. Lower real-estate costs, better infrastructure and access to skilled talent are making smaller cities more attractive.

The shift is already visible in India's office market. Office leasing across major cities rose 7 per cent year-on-year to 41.6 million sq ft in the first half of 2026. Vacancy also declined to 13.2 per cent.

At the same time, Tier-2 cities account for 32 per cent of planned hiring nationally.

This does not mean Mumbai or Bengaluru are going away. Instead, companies are increasingly adopting a "plus-one" strategy. They retain their main operations in established metros while adding offices in emerging cities.

Suvrat Jain, Co-Founder and CEO at Onward Workspaces, told NDTV that this shift is creating a wider network of employment markets beyond traditional corporate hubs.

Here are 10 cities that could see more jobs and business activity over the next decade, as per Jain:-

1. Pune

Pune is no longer simply a cheaper alternative to Mumbai. It has developed into a major business and employment centre in its own right. Office leasing in Pune jumped 56 per cent in the first half of 2026. Demand is coming from sectors such as banking, financial services and insurance, manufacturing and mobility. The city already has a large pool of skilled professionals. Its proximity to Mumbai is another advantage. This combination could help Pune attract more companies and jobs over the next decade.

2. Jaipur

Jaipur is emerging as an important destination for IT and business-support operations. The city has the advantage of a large educated workforce while offering companies lower operating costs than traditional metros. IT services, back-office operations and customer support are among the areas that could drive employment. For professionals, the attraction is equally clear. More corporate jobs could mean fewer people need to move to Delhi or Bengaluru for similar opportunities.

3. Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad already has something many emerging cities are trying to build: an established business ecosystem. It has strong links with pharmaceuticals, chemicals, advanced materials and other industries. The city also has the largest flexible-office footprint among Tier-2 cities. This existing industrial base gives companies a reason to expand their operations here. Jain said cities with established business ecosystems have a stronger foundation for sustained commercial and employment growth.

4. Indore

Indore has been steadily developing as a business and services centre. Improving infrastructure and connectivity are making it easier for companies to operate outside the traditional metros. The city also offers access to a growing pool of professionals without the real-estate costs associated with larger corporate hubs. More technology and services companies setting up operations could translate into a wider range of formal jobs.

5. Coimbatore

Coimbatore has long had a strong industrial base. That gives it an advantage as companies look for locations outside India's largest cities. Manufacturing, technology and business services can support different kinds of employment. The city's established talent pool also makes it easier for businesses to scale locally. Over time, this could help Coimbatore emerge as an important employment market in southern India.

6. Lucknow

Lucknow is another city to watch. The Uttar Pradesh capital has a large population and a growing services economy. Better connectivity and infrastructure are also improving its attractiveness to businesses. The opportunity is not limited to traditional government-related employment. Technology, services, customer support and other corporate functions could add to the city's job base as companies diversify beyond Delhi-NCR.

7. Kochi

Kochi is already an important technology and services centre in Kerala. Its talent pool and improving business infrastructure give companies an alternative to larger technology hubs. As businesses look for multiple operating locations, cities such as Kochi could benefit from the demand for skilled professionals outside Bengaluru and Hyderabad. This could also create more opportunities for professionals who want to remain in Kerala.

8. Chandigarh

Chandigarh and the surrounding region could also see stronger corporate activity. Its location gives companies access to a large northern Indian talent pool. At the same time, improving business and technology ecosystems are making the region more relevant to companies looking beyond Delhi-NCR. The growth may not come from one industry alone. IT, services and back-office operations could all contribute.

9. Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar has been building its credentials as an IT and services destination. The city combines relatively lower operating costs with an expanding technology ecosystem and access to skilled talent. For companies adopting a distributed office strategy, this makes Bhubaneswar an option for building teams without establishing another large metro operation. More corporate offices could, in turn, support the growth of local commercial and service businesses.

10. Surat, Nagpur And Patna

Some emerging employment markets may not fit neatly into the traditional Tier-2 city story. Surat, Nagpur and Patna could also see greater office demand as their local economies expand and businesses formalise their operations. The drivers are different in each city. But the broader trend is similar. As companies expand beyond the established metros, local economic activity can create demand for offices, services and skilled workers.

Why Companies Are Moving Beyond The Big Metros

Running an office in a major metro can be expensive. Smaller cities can offer lower real-estate and operating costs. But cost is only one part of the equation.

Companies also want access to skilled workers. Many professionals, meanwhile, are increasingly willing to build careers closer to their hometowns rather than relocate to a metro. That creates a potential win-win.

Companies get access to talent at potentially lower costs. Workers get access to formal corporate jobs without necessarily leaving their home cities.

Flexible workspaces can accelerate this process. They allow companies to enter a new market without immediately committing to a large, long-term office lease.

According to Jain, this "plus-one" approach is becoming relevant as companies retain their core presence in major metros while adding smaller offices in emerging markets.