Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX

"Oil prices surged above $105 amid Middle East supply concerns, reviving inflation risks, while the US 10-year Treasury yield briefly crossed 5%. Markets also raised expectations of a near-term Fed rate hike, strengthening the dollar and tightening global financial conditions. These factors can restrict liquidity and reduce risk appetite across crypto markets. However, Bitcoin's relative stability suggests underlying demand remains resilient. Overall, macro conditions remain restrictive, but crypto continues to absorb external pressure without a broader breakdown.

Bitcoin trades near $77,970 in a constructive daily structure, with RSI near 57, indicating positive but controlled momentum. Immediate support sits around $77,200-$77,800, while $78,000-$78,400 is the nearest resistance. Holding support could sustain strength; rejection may expose the secondary $76,000-$77,000 zone.

Ethereum trades near $2,517 in a bullish daily structure, with RSI near 61, reflecting healthy upward momentum. Immediate support lies around $2,470-$2,500, while resistance sits near $2,550-$2,600. Holding $2,500 could preserve strength; Futures traders should watch participation around resistance before treating any test as confirmation.

PENDLE trades near $2.41 in a strong bullish daily structure, with RSI near 71, indicating elevated momentum. Immediate support sits around $2.30-$2.33, with secondary support near $2.15-$2.20. Resistance lies around $2.45-$2.50. Holding support could sustain momentum, while rejection may lead to short-term consolidation.

Asian markets were mixed, with Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.62% and KOSPI slightly higher, while Hong Kong, Shanghai, India, and Singapore traded lower. In the US, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq declined as the VIX jumped nearly 8%, signaling weaker risk appetite. Oil rose 1.38% while gold slipped 0.37%. Overall, cross-asset sentiment remains cautious, but crypto's relative resilience suggests investors are not broadly exiting higher-risk assets.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs remained under pressure, recording about $463 million in outflows over four consecutive sessions and ending a three-week buying streak. Bitcoin still traded near $79,000, showing resilience despite weaker ETF demand. Ethereum ETFs saw stronger institutional interest, attracting roughly $216 million in the latest session, led by BlackRock's ETHA with about $149 million. The divergence suggests institutional flows are rotating selectively, while macro conditions continue to influence near-term crypto price action."