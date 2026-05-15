Opinion | How Vijay Is Redefining The 'Visual Language' Of Chief Ministership

In the 2018 political thriller Sarkar, which was the story of one man taking on the ruling political party in Tamil Nadu, Vijay played a CEO of an American multinational company, who is considered an expert in branding. Eight years later, reel morphs into real, where the first three days in office as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu have seen Vijay upping his branding game. If you analyse all that he has done since taking the oath of office and secrecy on Sunday, every step has been tailor-made to elevate Brand Vijay.

By strategically moving away from traditional political tropes, Vijay, who is an outlier in the Tamil Nadu political theatre, is attempting to redefine the visual language of leadership in the state.

It started with Vijay swapping his white shirt and beige trousers look that Tamil Nadu had seen him in during the election campaign, for a sharp, dapper black suit. It was a look inspired by his character Veera Raghavan, a RAW field agent in the 2022 movie Beast. The sleek matte black suit was specifically crafted for Vijay for his appearances at the swearing-in ceremony and the assembly session. It enabled him to stand out in a sea of white. Trust an actor to know what looks best on camera.

But beyond the look on camera, the sartorial shift conveyed the power of the blazer as executive authority. In Tamil Nadu, the white shirt and veshti have been the uniform of the political establishment. In fact, in 2016, when political strategist Sunil Konagolu made MK Stalin discard his veshti for the trousers, the makeover became the talk of the town. By opting for the black suit look, Vijay has executed a brand differentiation. As if to say he is not an archetypal politician and more like the CEO of Tamil Nadu.

It is also important to remember that the Gen-Z vote played a major role in getting Vijay the top job. The smart look appeals to this constituency of the aspirational youth and the urban professional. No offence meant to the dignified veshti, but the blazer look signals efficiency, modernity and a 'let's get down to work' corporate ethos rather than the red tape of traditional bureaucracy. Brand Vijay is communicating to the New India, distancing himself from the old guard.

Then came the oath. Most swearing-in ceremonies are solemn occasions, bordering on the sombre. Ministers-designate in many states have fumbled and stuttered in the past, prompting the Governor to come to the rescue. On May 10, at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, Vijay introduced a different vibe. The chief minister-elect came well-rehearsed and read the oath in an energetic manner, in one take. The message was: ''I am prepared for the job.''

While purists may have wanted the oath to be read with unexcited tonality, the experienced actor's throw of voice, dynamic body language, and voice modulation were impressive. Vijay owned the stage, showing that he treated the oath as a high-stakes performance, ensuring a flawless take. Brands that convey clarity are always appreciated, and he demonstrated both command and control. In corporate terms, it reassured his stakeholders - the citizens of Tamil Nadu - that he is in charge.

Meeting political rivals at their home was a political masterstroke, the likes of which Tamil Nadu had not seen since 1967. That year, after vanquishing the Congress, DMK leader CN Annadurai had visited former chief minister K Kamaraj at his residence before taking the oath of office. Now Vijay extended the olive branch to his predecessor MK Stalin and other political rivals like Anbumani Ramadoss, Seeman, Vaiko.

From a branding point of view, Vijay was telling the world that talking only to your own echo chamber does not help you grow. If you want your brand to be a category leader, you need to engage with your competitors. So Vijay the brand is a collaborator - or at least, gives that impression during his honeymoon period - instead of a hard-nosed competitor.

Vijay conveyed inclusivity by visiting rivals on their home turf. In the process, he humanised his brand, signalling that Brand Vijay is secure, mature and confident of his place in the political ecosystem despite making a lateral entry.

Usually, politicians are cagey about asserting their power in public, choosing instead to play the humble neta. Vijay was blunt, declaring himself as the sole power centre in the TVK. By doing so, he eliminated the brand dilution that often plagues coalition governments. His message was, "You voted for Vijay, you will get Vijay." That is brand clarity.

Finally, Minister KA Sengottaiyan, who has been an MLA under the leadership of MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, continues to carry the latter's photograph in his shirt pocket. Any other leader would have felt insecure, but Vijay apparently insisted that Sengottaiyan should not change the practice. Most brands try to erase their predecessors, but Vijay allowed the legacy brand of Jayalalithaa to coexist within his TVK ecosystem. It tells the loyalists of the old brand that they are secure in the new one, a strategic empathy of sorts. It is akin to a reverse takeover, where he, through a senior minister, acquires the emotional equity of a beloved leader without having to adopt her political baggage.

To go back to Sarkar, in a confrontation scene with the antagonist, Vijay's character, Sundar Ramasamy, warns, "I am actually a specialist in destroying brands." So far, Vijay has succeeded in destroying set perceptions and gone on to recast the look, feel and demeanour of a Chief Minister of a progressive state.

(The author is a senior journalist)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author