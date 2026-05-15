Tota Roy Chowdhury Reveals How A 2013 Prediction About Vijay As The 'Future CM' Came True

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay officially took oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, May 10. Actor Tota Roy Chowdhury opened up about an incident from 2013 when he was filming Kaththi with Vijay, saying the star spoke to him over coffee and appreciated having a good time working with him.

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In a conversation on Straight Up with Shree, Tota Roy Chowdhury recalled playing Vivek Banerjee in AR Murugadoss's Tamil actioner Kaththi and how Vijay delivered a long page of dialogue in one go.

Later, he shared that Vijay's secretary had called him for a meeting with the superstar.

Tota Roy Chowdhury said, “I was initially scared: what did I do wrong? Why is he calling me? Did I do something wrong? So I went in, and he was so polite. He told me to sit down and asked, ‘Can I offer you some coffee?' While drinking coffee, he spoke. He asked where I am from and apologised for not knowing much about me. ‘I work in regional films,' he said. Then he said, ‘I really liked working with you. Very nice.' He was such a gentleman!”

When it was over, Tota Roy Chowdhury found himself surrounded by the assistants. “They were like, ‘He chatted with you? He offered you coffee?' I was like, ‘Why do you see him in that way?' They said, ‘What are you saying? He is the future CM of our state!' It is only now that I realise this. This was in 2013! I remembered this conversation with the assistant when Vijay formed his party.”

About Kaththi

The Tamil film Kaththi was released on October 22, 2014. Vijay essayed dual roles in the film - Kathiseran, a small-time criminal, and Jeevanandham, a social activist who fights against a corrupt multinational company aiming to take over a farming village's fertile land for profit.

About Vijay

Actor Vijay won a sweeping victory with 108 seats out of 234. His party, TVK, emerged as the single largest party in the State Assembly elections. His last film before stepping into politics was to be Jana Nayagan, which has been embroiled in numerous controversies since the beginning of the year and is yet to receive a release date.

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