Thalapathy Craze: Kerala Couple Walks 650 km To Meet Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Vijay In Chennai

A Kerala couple has gone viral for undertaking a 650-km journey on foot from Malappuram to Chennai in the hope of meeting newly sworn-in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, popularly known as actor Thalapathy Vijay. The couple, Mohammed Rafi and his wife C.P. Ummu Shahanamol, are residents of Tanur in Kerala's Malappuram district. Rafi works as a professional driver, while the duo also run a vlog documenting their travels and daily life.

They began their trek on May 7, shortly before Vijay took the oath as the 9th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10. The couple, who have long been fans of Vijay's films, said his political rise and election victory inspired them to finally attempt to meet him in person.

Sharing updates on Instagram, the couple has been documenting their journey through videos showing them walking along highways with backpacks, tents, and essential supplies. They plan to enter Tamil Nadu through Palakkad before continuing toward Chennai. The pair spends nights wherever they find safe shelter, camping or resting before resuming their walk at daybreak. As of May 10, they had reportedly reached the Parali area in Tamil Nadu.

Watch the video here:

In one of their vlogs, the couple said they had admired Vijay for years and felt compelled to personally congratulate him after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured a landmark victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

"We have always admired the characters Vijay portrayed in films. We had long wished to see him in person. When Vijay launched his political party, won the elections and began preparing to become the chief minister, our desire to meet him became even stronger. That is when we decided to walk all the way to Chennai," the couple said.

Despite not having a confirmed appointment or any formal arrangement to meet the chief minister, the couple remains optimistic that they will eventually get the opportunity once they reach Chennai.

Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in a ceremony attended by political leaders, film personalities, and thousands of supporters. His party, TVK, won 108 seats in the Assembly elections and crossed the majority mark with the support of alliance partners.