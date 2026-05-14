Tamil Nadu's Social Media Pages See Vijay-Driven Surge, Followers Up 5 Times

When the actor-turned-politician took the oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu at Chennai's Nehru Stadium, the waves didn't stop at the stadium; they swept clean across social media, making the state's own social media accounts witness a surge in views and followers. After breaking the box office for many years, Vijay has now put the Tamil Nadu government at the top of the trending things on social media.

The official CMO-Tamil Nadu page on X, which had 4 lakh followers earlier, has now crossed over 20 lakh. On the other hand, the Instagram handle also witnessed the same surge, from roughly 4 lakh to over 20 lakh followers after Vijay took office. The follower counts are still increasing. Vijay's picture, sitting on the chief minister's chair alone, has crossed 10 lakh views. This spike is truly out of the blue for a government's X account.

The TNDIPR (Tamil Nadu Department of Information and Public Relations) YouTube channel, the state's official audiovisual broadcast platform, has also achieved a high viewership count of 2,80,000 views now, achieved through the live coverage of the swearing-in ceremony.

The youth are now tuning in to government pages instead of news outlets or fan pages to track their favourite hero turned chief minister.

While government websites or their social media pages are the least visited except during crisis times, the star politician in the chief minister's chair is rewriting this.

(With inputs from Swarnamathi A)