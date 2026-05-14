Day After Trust Vote Win, Vijay Announces 2% Dearness Allowance Hike

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has announced a two per cent increase in Dearness Allowance for state government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners, raising it from 58 to 60 per cent. The hike will be effective from January. The hike will cost the state an extra Rs 1,230 crore.

The move is expected to benefit nearly 16 lakh government employees, teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners across the state. Despite the extra cost, the hike was given in view of their welfare, the government said.

A statement from the Tamil Nadu government said the decision was made after the Centre increased Dearness Allowance for its employees. The hike was to the tune of 2 per cent, pushing DA to 60 per cent and was made effective from January 1.

Workers' unions and pensioners' associations have welcomed the government's move, saying it would provide relief amid inflation and rising living costs.

Vijay has been focussing on welfare measures since he took oath on May 10.

On Day 1, he approved a scheme providing 200 units of free electricity per month for all households. He has also promised a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 to women heads of households.

Besides, he launched a special task force to ensure women's safety -- the "Singappen Athiradi Padai (Lioness Special Task Force)", ordered the establishment of dedicated anti-drug task forces in every district and closed down more than 700 state-run liquor stores located near schools and places of worship.

To address the debt incurred by the previous administration, he has also announced the release of a "white paper" on the state's financial status.