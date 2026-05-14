Vijay's Chief Ministerial Style Turns Into A Fashion Trend In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay is now inspiring not just political slogans and fan clubs, but also a full-fledged fashion trend. A popular Tamil Nadu clothing retail chain, The Chennai Silks, has begun promoting a combo package resembling the black suit-and-white-shirt look sported by Vijay after becoming Chief Minister.

The promotional flyer, which has gone viral on social media, carries an image of Vijay's "CM avatar", triggering both excitement among fans and criticism from some online users.

At the Tirunelveli branch of the store, sales staff say the demand is already visible. "We offer both options. A combo of black blazer, white shirt and black trouser. They also have the option to buy pant bit piece and shirt separately if they'd like to get it tailor made," a salesperson at the store told NDTV.

The staff member also explained that customers were enquiring not just about the clothes but also the accessories associated with Vijay's new political image. "Shoes from Rs 1500 onwards, belt from Rs 800 onwards," he added.

Also Read | Day After Trust Vote Win, Vijay Announces 2% Dearness Allowance Hike

The package, priced at Rs 3,999, reflects how deeply Vijay's political rise and screen charisma continue to influence popular culture in Tamil Nadu. The actor-turned-politician swept to power riding on a massive youth wave and a loyal fan base cultivated over decades in cinema. Political observers say children and young first-time voters were among his strongest campaign ambassadors, often persuading entire families to back the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

TVK Spokesperson Felix Gerald said: "I see the Chief Minister's attire as an executive's, who has come to perform and he will do it".

Vijay's transformation into Chief Minister has also marked a visual shift in Tamil Nadu politics. For decades, the image of a Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was almost inseparable from the traditional white shirt and veshti worn by leaders across party lines. Vijay's choice of formal western attire - particularly the black blazer, crisp white shirt and dark trousers - has sharply broken from that convention.

That change has resonated strongly with younger voters.

"I am going to buy this set and wear them for our farewell in Vijay style," said Manickam, a final-year college student in Tirunelveli.

For some, the appeal goes beyond college fashion. Wilson, a software professional, told NDTV, "This is going to be my wedding attire."

Interestingly, Vijay's influence on fashion began well before he took oath as Chief Minister. Throughout the election campaign, he consistently appeared in a simple white shirt paired with beige trousers. That understated look itself became a trend among supporters. On polling day, hundreds of youngsters turned up at voting booths dressed in similar outfits, proudly identifying themselves with the TVK leader's style.

The Tirunelveli store says the trend may only be beginning. "We've sold six sets and we expect this to pick up," the salesperson said.

But not everyone is amused. While many fans celebrated the promotional campaign online, critics on social media questioned the commercialisation of a sitting Chief Minister's image and argued that political branding through retail marketing raises ethical concerns.

Still, the viral attention once again underlines Vijay's rare crossover appeal - where cinema fandom, political symbolism and youth fashion increasingly blend into one powerful cultural phenomenon in Tamil Nadu.