At DMK Huddle, MK Stalin Blames Vijay's 'Glamour Tsunami' For Poll Debacle

A "glamour tsunami" hit Tamil Nadu, said former chief minister MK Stalin on Thursday, describing TVK chief Vijay's victory in last month's assembly elections. In a meeting with the district chiefs at the DMK headquarters in Chennai, he took a swipe at the new chief minister, saying another tsunami has now swept the state's welfare.

Stalin didn't describe the party's poor show at the elections as a debacle. "It's not a defeat but rather a cycle," he said.

MK Stalin promised the party workers to bring key changes after understanding what the people want and insisted on tweaking the party's campaign strategy by focusing more on social media platforms.

The DMK chief has constituted a committee to speak to the cadre in all constituencies and submit a report in 20 days. He added that cadres and people who think they cannot work can withdraw.

He said if they started working on the ground now, they could win the next elections.

Stalin has also created a website, "UDANPIRAPPINKURAL", for the cadre and public to share their concerns and suggestions on what they think DMK should do for them.

"There would be changes at all levels in the party," he said in a video.

In 2021, the DMK alliance had won 159 of 234 seats. This time, the alliance won 74 seats and the DMK only 59.

Actor-politician Vijay's TVK won 108 seats in its very first election, ending a 59-year Dravidian duopoly.

The state recorded its highest-ever assembly turnout, 85.1%, up from 72.7% in 2021, powered by a digital-first campaign across YouTube, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

The loss was heavy. The DMK lost its stronghold in Chennai. Even Stalin lost his Kolathur seat, a constituency he had won three times in a row.

His Congress ally, which fought in 28 seats, won just five and switched to the TVK-led alliance after the results.

The AIADMK won just 47 seats.

Also read: Vijay Meets Ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Days After Big Poll Win

DMK On Vijay

Observers see this as an existential crisis for the Dravidian archrivals. Many think that Vijay, like MGR, could stay put for the next three terms.

"We are learning lessons and would strengthen our social media," DMK Organising Secretary, RS Bharathi, said.

Will Vijay do an MGR? He declined. "Just wait and see if his government will last three months," he said.

(With inputs from Mithraa Anand)