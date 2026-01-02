Yash And Nayanthara's BTS Video From <i>Toxic</i> Set Goes Viral, Internet Says "<i>Bombay Velvet</i> Vibes"

The team of Rocking Star Yash's upcoming film, titled Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, has been unveiling killer posters revealing each character since December.

Yash, in a rugged look, posing in a bloody bathtub and flexing his chiselled biceps, set the Internet ablaze. Nayanthara, in a strong and serious avatar as Ganga - holding a gun while standing at what appears to be the entrance of a large casino - offered a glimpse of just how powerful her role is. Now, a BTS video of Nayanthara and Yash filming has gone viral online.

About the Viral Clip

In the video, Nayanthara struts in, walks up to a man and does a firm handshake. Yash follows and does the same.

Nayanthara looks alluring in a black gown, while Yash sports a white outfit. There's a brief glimpse of Huma Qureshi in the background, too - she plays the role of Elizabeth.

How Fans Reacted

Fans have been drawing various comparisons between Toxic, Bombay Velvet and Peaky Blinders, based on the initial poster looks and now the BTS clips.

One person commented, "If it's like Bombay Velvet, they are using Kiara Advani as a bar dancer only for her skin to show. It's so predictable."

Another wrote, "Is Peaky really the benchmark? But what's the point of comparing every single Indian movie with the West?"

One person wrote, "Bombay Velvet yet again?"

Other comments stated, "Bombay Velvet vibes" and "It seems like they are imitating Peaky Blinders."

While some stated, "Personally, I'm not rooting for this movie."

There has also been a barrage of such comments on X.

Toxic is giving Bombay Velvet–kind of energy from the South...🌶️🍿 pic.twitter.com/mJfwOVahka — Movie Masala 🍿🌶️ (@MovieMasalaaa) January 1, 2026

#Nayanthara from the world of #TOXIC Ayithey ee movie oka landmark movie anna avvuhdi Ledha Bombay velvet laa disaster avvudhi ! Anthe pic.twitter.com/gAROwpV0wb — THE REVIEWSBLOGER 🍿 (@reviews_bloger2) December 31, 2025

Toxic looks like another Bombay Velvet in making — ashish raina (@abidingcitizn) December 24, 2025

Some noted how the treatment of Toxic is along the lines of International series Peaky Blinders.

The core conflict of #ToxicTheMovie and its treatment are along the lines of the cult international series, Peaky Blinders 🔥❤️‍🔥



Can't wait to witness #YashBOSS as Stylish Don@TheNameIsYash #YashBOSS #Toxic pic.twitter.com/L2qFUOLU75 — Kix (@VizionLuxury) June 14, 2024

The core conflict of Toxic and the treatment is on the lines of the cult international series, Peaky Blinders 🔥#YashBOSS𓃵 #ToxicTheMovie pic.twitter.com/rVnNZDFQE0 — KARTHIK (@KarthikYash02) June 14, 2024

Another caption read, "The gang is ready."

About Toxic

Toxic marks Yash's return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2. The project has been in the news for a long time and is being made in both Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in several Indian languages.

The film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, and produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The technical team includes Rajeev Ravi as the cinematographer, Ravi Basrur as the music composer, and Ujwal Kulkarni as the editor. The film also has Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and Huma Qureshi in key roles.

