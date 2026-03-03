"No Food Or Water": Man Claims He Was Stranded At Moscow Airport, Indian Embassy Reacts

Sunil Gupta, an Indian traveller, claimed in a social media post that he was left stranded in the Russian capital with no cash. He said he doesn't even have food and water. "I'm completely stranded at Moscow airport... alone, helpless, and running out of hope," he wrote in a post on X, which gained massive traction. He claimed that he received no assistance from airline or travel agency staff.

He also appealed to the Embassy of India in Moscow for assistance. They quickly responded and provided the embassy's emergency contact number. The embassy shared an update, writing, "Indian embassy in Moscow has reached out to the passenger and the issue has been addressed."

Also read | "Burn In Hell": News Host Who Escaped Iran As Child Reacts To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death

Tens of thousands of travellers have been stuck due to global flight cancellations amid the ongoing unrest in West Asia after recent military escalation between the US, Israel and Iran.

Gupta, whose flight to Mumbai was via Abu Dhabi, was also cancelled without notice. He wrote that he was unable to access funds because international Visa and Mastercard services are largely non-functional within Russia due to ongoing financial restrictions.

I'm completely stranded at Moscow airport… alone, helpless, and running out of hope.



No one from @makemytripcare or @etihad is answering my desperate messages.

Russia doesn't accept Visa or Mastercard anymore.

I have ZERO cash left. Not even for food or water.



The Etihad… — Sunil Gupta (@HeySunilGupta) March 2, 2026

Claiming he had "zero cash left, not even for food or water," he described feeling abandoned and unable to contact his family.

"I don't know how I'm going to get home. I'm scared. I feel abandoned by the very companies I trusted with my journey. My family is waiting and I can't even tell them I'm safe," he wrote.

Also read | Ex-Miss France Elodie Gossuin, Stranded in Dubai, Shares Distressing Video: "Lived Through Horrible Day"

Etihad Airways Responds

The passenger tagged Etihad Airways, alleging that ground staff directed him to call customer care, which he said remained unreachable for hours.

"The Etihad ground staff is avoiding me more than my ex ever did - literally turning their faces away and telling me 'just call customer care,' which has been busy for hours. I'm standing here like a beggar in my own nightmare," he said.

Etihad Help, the official account of Etihad Airways Guest Relations, responded to his post, assuring him to look into the issue.