Taapsee Pannu Reveals Questioning Top Directors About Casting Same Faces: "It Is Unfair To People Like Me"

Taapsee Pannu is currently enjoying widespread praise for her portrayal of a lawyer in Assi. Now, in a recent interaction, the actress opened up about questioning directors about their repeated casting choices in films.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Taapsee Pannu said, "It is difficult. Difficult, not for me but for people to imagine, because we are so happy in our comfort zone of imagination. 'Okay, this is this type of role, so this one will suit.' Nobody wants to really think out of the box. I have had conversations with certain top directors here when I go to meet them. First, I have to break the notion that I am okay doing films where I am not leading the film. In the sense that it is not my story. Then I have to tell them that I would want to do something lighter. It is not that if I have to be there, it has to be an issue attached with it."

She added, "I really question them. Why would you want to take the same faces for the same roles? It is unfair to them as well. It is unfair to people like me who would want to experiment with their craft. It is your complacency as a director to only think that oh-this is a certain type of character, and who looks like this? Only these girls! Then they are only going to bring what they have brought to the table in some other film! But when I do something like that, I will bring something new to the table."

Why Securing A Film Like Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki Is Not Easy for Her

In a recent interview with a media portal, Taapsee also said that securing a big-budget film like Dunki is not easy for someone like her. She added that the opportunity felt like a reward for choosing demanding projects such as Assi and Gandhari.

She told SCREEN, "A film like Dunki is difficult to get for someone like me because I'm not some commercial, mainstream, viable heroine. I got it because that role probably needed someone like me. That's what I've been told. That's because I did films like Assi and Gandhari before. This is what has given me my space and identity in the industry. So, this is my reality. Dunki is a gift I've had for these 10 years."

She further added, "I don't know how long it will take for me to get another one. It's a struggle because they still have to come to terms with, 'Oh, we have to show her all glammed up.' I started my career in the South with Massy Films. I began my Hindi career with David Dhawan. It doesn't get more commercial and in-your-face than that. Then I've worked with Anubhav Sinha and Anurag Kashyap. It's a very crazy choice of directors. I can do this and that. I know what gave me a certain audience. It might be small, but I'm glad I've earned those people's trust. Not every actress has that privilege. So, this is my home ground."

About Assi

The film features a strong supporting cast, including Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Satyajit Sharma. Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, and Naseeruddin Shah make guest appearances in Assi. The courtroom drama deals with the sensitive issue of sexual assault and the pursuit of justice. It is directed by Anubhav Sinha.

