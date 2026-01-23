<i>Assi</i>: Taapsee Pannu's Intense First Look Out, Film To Release In Theatres On February 20

After keeping everyone in suspense with intriguing campaigns around Assi, the makers have finally revealed that Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the upcoming stirring film, helmed by Anubhav Sinha.

The makers unveiled the motion poster on Friday, offering a gripping glimpse into the film. Taapsee shared it on Instagram, where a girl is seen running along railway tracks, desperately trying to escape as three men chase her. The motion poster flashes the words "An Urgent Watch" on top of the motion poster, which ends on a striking note, with Taapsee's face smeared in ink.

She wrote, "It's been long... Long since we normalised this....See you in court....I mean the theatres... #Assi - an urgent watch, only in cinemas from 20th Feb."

The film also stars Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kani Kusruti, Naseeruddin Shah, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and many more.

Anubhav Sinha's Assi poses a question that stares us in the face every day, one we often choose to look away from.

The campaign began two days ago with two text-only posters that piqued ominous intrigue: "Eighty. Per Day. Every Day. ASSI, the title, and February 20, the release date (sic)."

This was followed by another text poster announcing the writer of the film as the highest-paid crew member, clearly establishing the centrality of writing to this project. Perhaps for the first time, a film announced its writer before the studio, director, producer, or cast.

Assi, a relentless investigative thriller, unfolds through an intense, power-packed courtroom drama. As the film concludes, it leaves you questioning, Why didn't I know this? Or did I? Justice must be served, but first, justice must be defined. Are those proven guilty the only culprits?

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present Assi, a Benaras Mediaworks Production, directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha. The film releases in theatres worldwide on February 20.

Taapsee and Anubhav have previously worked in films such as Mulk and Thappad.

