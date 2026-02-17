<i>O'Romeo</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: First Monday Report Of Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri's Film

The box office momentum for O'Romeo witnessed a noticeable slowdown on its first Monday. Headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the film collected ₹4.75 crore nett (₹5.61 crore gross) in India on Day 4, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

To put things in perspective, the O'Romeo had opened to ₹8.5 crore on Day 1, followed by a strong jump to ₹12.65 crore on Day 2. The romantic action drama maintained decent traction on Sunday with ₹9 crore nett. However, the expected weekday dip set in on Monday, bringing the four-day domestic total to ₹34.9 crore nett (₹41.7 crore gross), as per the same report.

As for occupancy on February 16, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 11.67%. Morning shows began on a modest note with 7.85% footfall. The afternoon slots saw a slight improvement at 11.54%, while evening shows inched up to 11.77%. Night shows performed the best among all time slots, registering 15.54% occupancy.

Before Shahid Kapoor stepped into O'Romeo, the film had a different journey. Vishal Bhardwaj had first taken the idea to the late actor Irrfan Khan. Irrfan Khan, who was being treated for a colon infection caused by neuroendocrine cancer, died during the treatment in 2020. The film eventually moved forward in a new form.

A day before the film released in theatres, Vishal Bhardwaj shared an emotional post on Instagram. Among those who reacted was Sutapa Sikdar, Irrfan Khan's wife and a close friend of the filmmaker. In her comment, she revealed that O'Romeo was once known as Sapna Didi and that the director had originally discussed the project with Irrfan.

Sutapa Sikdar wrote, "Aapko bahut bahut Mubarak! Bahut Pehle aapne yeh sapna dekha tha tab iss ka naam sapna didi tha. Aapka Sapna Pura hua Aar aap sapne dekhte dekhte Romeo ban gaye!! Aap ko salaam aur Duniya mein Zulm Khatam hone ka Sapna dekhte rehna chahiye! All the best @vishalrbhardwaj @rekha_bhardwaj @irrfan is sending you best wishes from heaven (sic)." Click here to read the full story.

In addition to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, O'Romeo also stars Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Farida Jalal in important roles.

The movie has been collectively produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and VB Films.