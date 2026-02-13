<i>O'Romeo</i> Was First Offered To Irrfan, Reveals Wife Sutapa Sikdar: "<i>Iss Ka Naam Sapna Didi Tha</i>"

A day before O'Romeo hit the big screens, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj shared an emotional note on Instagram, reflecting on his journey, creative struggles, and the intense emotions that shaped his latest film. The industry supported him with words of encouragement, as did Sutapa Sikdar, his colleague and close friend, and the wife of actor Irrfan Khan.

Sutapa Sikdar commented on Vishal Bhardwaj's post, revealing that O'Romeo was originally titled Sapna Didi, and the filmmaker had come to Irrfan Khan with the idea.

Sutapa Sikdar wrote, "Aapko bahut bahut Mubarak! Bahut Pehle aapne yeh sapna dekha tha tab iss ka naam sapna didi tha. Aapka Sapna Pura hua Aar aap sapne dekhte dekhte Romeo ban gaye!! Aap ko salaam aur Duniya mein Zulm Khatam hone ka Sapna dekhte rehna chahiye! All the best @vishalrbhardwaj @rekha_bhardwaj @irrfan is sending you best wishes from heaven (sic)."

In his note, Vishal Bhardwaj acknowledged the efforts of his team and expressed pride in what they had created together.

He wrote, "Before the critics speak and before the box office delivers its verdict, I feel compelled to share how deeply proud I am of this film. Before the accolades or the criticism arrive, I must thank, from the deepest part of my being, all my HODs who gave far more than was ever asked of them their vision, their integrity, their sweat, their blood, and their unconditional commitment to my vision."

The director then went on to explore the emotional core of O'Romeo, revealing how the film allowed him to confront his own inner conflicts.

"Through this film, I have realised the immense capacity I hold for love and for violence - together," he wrote, adding that he had only recently become aware of how revenge has subconsciously shaped much of his work.

Reflecting on the violence and injustice he witnesses in society, Bhardwaj admitted, "There is so much hatred, violence, and injustice in society that I often feel powerless against it. It wounds me deeply. This pent-up anguish needed release."

He further explained how his protagonist becomes an outlet for these emotions, adding, "In O'Romeo, through my protagonist, I slash throats, split skulls, and blow the brains of the monsters I cannot confront in real life."

Balancing this darkness, he spoke movingly about love, "Opposite this violence stands an equally intense force - love. A love born from a lifetime of encounters with beautiful, sensitive souls who have shaped me. A love that did not let me drown. A love that pulled me out of the pool of blood."

Calling himself "in love with this species called human," he described the film as a reflection of his own emotional extremes, "forever torn between two extreme emotions," and added, "O'Romeo is the manifestation of these polarities."

Concluding his heartfelt message, Vishal Bhardwaj described O'Romeo as the most complete version of himself as a filmmaker.

"It is as massy as I can be. It is as artistic as I can be. It is as violent as I can be. It is as poetic as I can be. It is as loving as I can be. It is as vengeful as I can be," he wrote.

He shared that regardless of how the film performs, the journey itself had been deeply fulfilling.

Bhardwaj ended his post by quoting poet Dr Basheer Badr, "Subah hui, aankhein kholein, kapde badlein, pheete baandhein.. Uss sheher ke baare mein sochein, jo sheher ab aane waala hai."

O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, released in theatres on February 13. The film marks the actor's fourth collaboration with Vishal Bhardwaj and has received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification.

The film features an impressive ensemble cast including Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Vikrant Massey. Triptii Dimri plays Shahid Kapoor's love interest.

