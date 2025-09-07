Milind Soman, Brand Ambassador Of BJYM's Namo Yuva Run Campaign, Kicks Off Event With A Push-Up Challenge

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) gave its latest fitness initiative, Namo Yuva Run, a high-energy start on Sunday. At the launch event, BJYM President and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya teamed up with actor-model and fitness icon Milind Soman for a push-up challenge that instantly set the tone for the campaign. The contest, met with cheers from onlookers, showcased the campaign's spirit of youth-driven fitness.

Milind Soman VS Tejasvi Surya

In a clip shared by ANI, both Tejasvi Surya and Milind Soman can be seen locking into the challenge, putting in their best effort as the crowd erupted in encouragement. Some participants from the audience also jumped in to test their strength alongside them. The spirited activity ended with the two sharing a celebratory hug.

#WATCH | Delhi | BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Actor-model Milind Soman participate in a 'push-up challenge' during the launch of BJYM's 'Namo Yuva Run' campaign. https://t.co/zMBXWdxsOu pic.twitter.com/Q96ZaERLkK — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2025

The Namo Yuva Run has been organised as part of celebrations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on September 17. The run is scheduled for September 21 and has been designed to encourage young people to embrace fitness while steering them away from substance abuse. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was also present at the launch.

Milind Soman On Fitness For All

Speaking at the event, Milind Soman stressed the significance of fitness as a shared responsibility within families. "Everyone should understand that it is essential to keep themselves fit, to enjoy life, and keep moving forward... More than the youth, the parents should understand this, because if they focus on health, so will their children... PM Modi himself places a lot of importance on health... He doesn't need a gift. If he sees the people of India participating in an activity that benefits the country, that in itself is a gift for him," he told ANI.

The Namo Yuva Run campaign will take place across 75 cities, with the participation of more than 10,000 people on September 21.