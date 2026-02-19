Who Is Les Wexner, Billionaire Businessman Who Was 'Conned' By Jeffrey Epstein

Les Wexner, the Ohio businessman, is back in the spotlight after testifying before the House Oversight Committee about his long and controversial ties to serial rapist and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Lawmakers questioned him after newly released US Justice Department files, commonly called the Epstein Files, revealed fresh details about their decades-long relationship.

Les Wexner, 88, told Congress he was "duped" and "conned" by Jeffrey Epstein, calling him "a con man" who betrayed his trust. He said he had no idea about Jeffrey Epstein's crimes and denied any wrongdoing.

While some Democrats remain sceptical about the extent of his financial support to Jeffrey Epstein, Les Wexner insists he cut ties in 2007 after discovering financial misconduct. He also said Jeffrey Epstein repaid a large sum of money. Despite his name appearing over 1,000 times in the Epstein Files, Les Wexner has never been charged.

Here is all we know about Les Wexner:

1. Founder Of L Brands – Les Wexner built L Brands into a retail powerhouse, with brands like Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works and Abercrombie & Fitch becoming staples in malls across America.

2. Early Life And Background – Born on September 8, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio, Les Wexner grew up in a family of Russian-Jewish heritage. He was raised in Columbus alongside his younger sister, Susan.

3. Education – Les Wexner graduated from The Ohio State University and briefly enrolled in law school before leaving to help run his family's retail business.

4. Humble Beginnings To Retail Empire – In 1963, he opened his first store in Columbus with a USD 5,000 loan from his aunt. That small start eventually grew into one of the biggest retail empires in the US. According to Forbes, Lex Wesner is "Ohio's wealthiest man" with net worth of USD 9 billion.

5. End Of An Era At L Brands – After nearly six decades at the helm, Les Wexner stepped down as CEO and Chairman in 2020 and exited the company's board in 2021.

Beyond business, Les Wexner has also played an active role in education and healthcare. He has served on his alma mater, Ohio State University's board of trustees and currently chairs the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Board. A noted philanthropist, he founded The Wexner Foundation and has long supported initiatives focused on education, leadership development and medical research.

Even after stepping back from day-to-day corporate leadership, Les Wexner continues to expand his wealth through investments in real estate and emerging sectors, including Artificial Intelligence.

