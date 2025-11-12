Vijay Deverakonda Finally Goes Public With His Romance As He Kisses Rashmika Mandanna's Hand At An Event. Watch

After years of keeping their relationship under wraps, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are finally letting their love story shine in public.

Vijay And Rashmika Surprise Fans

Vijay Deverakonda, who has always been known for keeping his personal life away from the spotlight, surprised fans when he attended the success event of The Girlfriend to support Rashmika.

In a sweet and tender moment, the Arjun Reddy star took Rashmika's hand and kissed it in front of the cheering crowd - their first-ever public display of affection.

Rashmika, visibly blushing, shared a shy smile as Vijay looked at her lovingly, and the moment quickly went viral among their fans.

Rashmika Opens Up About Her Idea Of Love

During the Honest Townhall segment held as part of The Girlfriend promotions, Rashmika spoke candidly about what love means to her and the qualities she values in a life partner.

"My type is honestly someone who is capable of understanding at a deep level. I am not talking in the generic sense. It is an understanding of life from his own perspective. How does he perceive certain situations? I want someone who is open to understanding. Someone who is genuinely nice and someone who can fight a war with me, or for me. If there is war against me tomorrow, I know that man will fight with me. I will do the same. I will take a bullet for him any day. That is my kind of person," she said.

In a light-hearted segment of the event, Rashmika participated in a fun "date, marry, and kill" game. Without hesitation, she said she would date an anime character and marry Vijay Deverakonda, sparking loud cheers and laughter from the audience.

Engagement And Wedding Details

Vijay and Rashmika reportedly got engaged in an intimate ceremony on October 3, 2025. As reported by NDTV, the engagement was a hush-hush affair attended only by family members and close friends.

Further reports from India Today suggest that wedding preparations are already underway. The couple is said to be planning a grand yet intimate wedding on February 26, 2026.

