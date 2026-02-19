Vijay Deverakonda's Hyderabad House Lit Up Ahead Of Wedding With Rashmika Mandanna On February 26

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will reportedly get married on February 26 in Udaipur in a private ceremony with family members and close friends in attendance. While the couple has remained tight-lipped about the wedding venue and date, the Internet is already abuzz with chatter.

The buzz intensified after a paparazzo video showed Vijay's Hyderabad house lit up with a bouquet of lights ahead of the reported wedding.

Take a look at the video:

Earlier this week, a wedding invite—signed by Vijay and Rashmika—went viral on social media, adding more fuel to the ongoing speculation.

"I'm writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony.

"As we begin this new chapter—celebrating and creating memories around our union—it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us," the invite read.

It concluded with: "We warmly invite you to join us and bless us at our wedding reception. Wednesday, 04 March 2026 | 7:00 PM onwards. Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. We look forward to celebrating together. Warm regards, Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself)."

Paps Wish Rashmika "Shadi Mubarak Ho"

On Monday, while Rashmika was spotted at Mumbai airport, a paparazzo wished her, "Shadi mubarak ho (Congratulations on your wedding)." Rashmika replied, "I don't know what you're talking about."

Vijay and Rashmika Got Engaged Last Year

Sources close to Vijay and Rashmika told NDTV that the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on Friday, October 3, last year, with family members and close friends in attendance.

Speculation was rife after Rashmika shared pictures in a saree with a tilak on her forehead.

Rashmika captioned: "Happy Dussehra my loves... This year, I'm feeling extra grateful because of all the love you've been showering on the Thamma trailer and our song... Your messages, your excitement, your constant support make every moment bigger and happier for me. And I can't wait to see you all super soon during the promotions."

In November last year, Rashmika seemed to give a closer look at her engagement ring during a reality show.

The Relationship Timeline

Rumours of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna dating began in January 2023 after their rumoured vacation in the Maldives. Since then, the couple has continued to make headlines. Rashmika watched her film Pushpa 2 with Vijay's family. The rumoured pair has also been spotted together on various occasions.

Last April, Rashmika celebrated her 29th birthday in Oman. The actress shared happy pictures from her vacation on Instagram. A day later, Vijay posted pictures against a similar backdrop, fueling the buzz even more.

Rashmika and Vijay first met during the shoot of Geetha Govindam (2018) and later worked together in Dear Comrade (2019).