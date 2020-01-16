Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Slams Madhurima Tuli For Hitting Fellow Contestant Vishal Aditya Singh

Gauahar Khan shared this image. (Image courtesy: gauaharkhan )

Highlights "Deserves to be out," wrote Gauahar Khan

"Madhurima is a violent person," she tweeted

Gauahar Khan won the seventh season of Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, who has quite a bit of a reputation for expressing her views on social media, recently slammed Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli for her violent behaviour during the show. During an episode, Madhurima had hit her fellow contestant ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan, after he threw water on her face. Gauahar, in a strongly-worded tweet, criticised Madhurima for being violent and said that she should be eliminated from the show. "Violence (hinsa) is never a neeji mamla! That's the reason for domestic abuse. Happens behind closed doors. Madhurima is a violent person, if a man had done the same thing, would it still be a neeji mamla? Deserves to be out," tweeted Gauahar Khan.

Violence , hinsa , is never a neechee mamla! That's the reason for domestic abuse ! Happens behind closed doors ! #Madhurima is a violent person , if the man had done the same thing , would it still be a neechee mamla?? Deserves to be out ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 16, 2020

In a separate tweet, the Ishaqzaade actress defended Vishal Aditya Singh, saying that if "throwing water is violence, then every person in every task, should be punished." Gauahar was referring to several tasks during the game, as a part of which contestants resorted to extreme measures such as throwing water, in order to defeat their opponents. "If throwing water is violence then every person in tasks should be given punishment. If both kept it to throwing water and got punishment that would be ok but smashing someone's behind with a metal pan and getting the same punishment as throwing water is not done," she wrote.

If throwing water is violence then every person in tasks should be given punishment! If both kept it to throwing water n got punishment that would be ok ! But smashing someone's behind with a metal pan n getting the same punishment as throwing water , is not done #madhurima — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 16, 2020

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal's fight began after Rashami Desai and Madhurima requested Vishal to make some tea for them. Vishal said that he will make tea only for Rashami. Madhurima who was upset with Vishal's behaviour, started teasing him by calling him 'behenji'. Vishal asked Madhurima to stop teasing him but she did not listen, after which he threw water on her and she did the same. Both the contestants refused to stop despite repeated instructions from Bigg Boss. Later, Madhurima started hitting Vishal with a frying pan. Bigg Boss announced that both the contestants will be locked up in separate prisons till weekend.

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, who dated for a few years before entering the show also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 together. Madhurima is best-known for her roles in Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya and Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha, in which she played the protagonist. She has also been part of films like Baby, Hamari Adhuri Kahani and Naam Shabana.