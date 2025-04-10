Gauahar Khan Announces Second Pregnancy With Husband Zaid Darbar. Read Post

Actress Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar are expecting their second child. The couple shared the news with their fans by dropping an adorable video on Instagram.

The video begins with Gauahar and Zaid lip-synching and dancing to the song, Price Tag. The actress flaunts her baby bump at the end of the clip. The side note read, "Bismillah !! Need your prayers and love. Make the world dance by spreading love."

Reacting to the good news, Anita Hassanandani and Kishwer Merchant wrote, "Congratulations." Yuvika Chaudhary said, "Awwww this is soooo cute. Congratulations guys."

Celebrities like Nakuul Mehta, Vishal Dadlani, Mahhi Vij, Gautam Rode, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Kamya Panjabi and Bharti Singh also extended their heartfelt wishes to the couple.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2023.

The couple announced the arrival of their baby in a joint Instagram post and wrote, "It's a Boy. As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar."

As the child turned one month, Gauahar and Zaid revealed his name on Instagram. Sharing family pictures, they wrote, "Our ZEHAAN. Revealing our little ones name , ma sha Allah on his 1 month date since birth . Thank you all for ur love, seeking your continued blessings for him and requesting for privacy for our lil jaan. He sends his love."

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married in December 2020.