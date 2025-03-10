Athiya Shetty Shows Off Baby Bump As She Cheers For Husband KL Rahul After India's Champions Trophy Triumph

Athiya Shetty shared a special post for her husband and Indian cricketer KL Rahul as he shepherded the Indian cricket team to a historic win at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday.

The actress, who is expecting her first child, shared a picture of herself with her baby bump, cheering on for KL Rahul. On Sunday, moments after Team India beat New Zealand in a tense final at Dubai, Athiya took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of herself standing next to the TV in a dimly lit room.

Her baby bump was visible in the snap. Athiya looked at the TV, which showed the cricketer celebrating after the win. She tagged KL Rahul and added a heart emoji.