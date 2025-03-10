Athiya Shetty Shows Off Baby Bump As She Cheers For Husband KL Rahul After India's Champions Trophy Triumph

Athiya Shetty shared a special post for her husband and Indian cricketer KL Rahul as he shepherded the Indian cricket team to a historic win at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday.
The actress, who is expecting her first child, shared a picture of herself with her baby bump, cheering on for KL Rahul. On Sunday, moments after Team India beat New Zealand in a tense final at Dubai, Athiya took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of herself standing next to the TV in a dimly lit room.
Her baby bump was visible in the snap. Athiya looked at the TV, which showed the cricketer celebrating after the win. She tagged KL Rahul and added a heart emoji.
India secured their third ICC Champions Trophy title, defeating New Zealand by four wickets in a nail-biting final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. This victory marks India's second successive white-ball title win.
India witnessed standout performances from several players in the final, particularly Varun Charkavarthy, skipper Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.
While Rohit took home the Player of the Match award, Rahul contributed with a vital unbeaten 34, staying till the end and batting with the tail to take India home in the final.
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty married on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple announced their pregnancy in November 2024 with an adorable post. The note read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025" (with baby feet emojis), accompanied by clip art of an evil eye.
Athiya, who made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero, has also appeared in films like Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor.