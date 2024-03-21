Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Reveal Their Son Zehaan's Face During Umrah

Gauahar Khan shared this image. (courtesy: GauaharKhan)

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar revealed their son Zehaan's face from Mecca where they went to perform Umrah (an Islamic pilgrimage). Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar shared a collab post in which they can be seen holding their son together. They shared a video of the child in which he can be seen smiling for the cameras. Sharing the picture, the couple wrote in the caption, "Just wanted to give our little prince' first Salaam to the world from the house of the Almighty! May he be pleased with our SonShine! Ameen. Our Zehaan. Request for continued positivity, love and blessings for him. Lots of love." Take a look:

Earlier, Gauahar and Zaid shared a video featuring their son from the holy city. Sharing the video, they wrote in the caption, "The emotions you feel when you arrive, no matter how many times you visit, only comes from the imaan in your heart . But how do you explain the feeling of watching your baby ,an infant flapping his hands in a calling action to masjid al nabawi for the first time that he has ever seen it. Subhan Allah." Take a look:

Gauahar and Zaid welcomed their first child in May 2023. Announcing the arrival of the baby, they wrote, "It's a Boy. As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar." Take a look:

As the child turned one month, Gauahar and Zaid announced his name through a joint post. In the caption, they wrote, "Our ZEHAAN. Revealing our little one's name, Ma Sha Allah on his 1-month date since birth. Thank you all for your love, seeking your continued blessings for him, and requesting for privacy for our lil jaan. He sends his love," and added a bunch of heart emojis. Take a look:

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have been married since December 2020.